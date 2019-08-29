LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You know what they say about Mid-American Conference football teams?
Shop some other campus for your favorite tomato can.
You don't want to play them -- and Kentucky (Toledo) and Indiana (Ball State) begin their 2019 seasons against MAC opponents Saturday.
The MAC was the home of Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown, Khalil Mack, Julian Edelman and … well, that works as a starter set.
Put a MAC team on the road in the stadium of a Power Five opponent, and they'll compete (sorry, John Calipari) as if it's their Super Bowl.
They're dangerous.
They're trap games.
That's what they say.
I'd better clarify that. I said it, too.
I remember Eastern Michigan defeating Purdue (last season). I remember Northern Illinois defeating Nebraska (2017). I remember Central Michigan handling Oklahoma State (2016).
I remember Toledo taking down Arkansas and Iowa State on consecutive weekends (2015).
On Tuesday I found a few things that I did not remember:
All the games Mid-American conference teams failed to win against Power Five opponents.
That's not a shot at MAC schools. They shouldn't be expected to win against competent Power Five programs.
They're almost always playing on the road. They do not recruit the same caliber of players. Nearly every time a MAC program uncovers a great coach, the guy jumps to a Power Five job on the first available flight, train or bus.
They don't have equal facilities or resources. They don't deal with the same pressures of fan expectation.
They're not supposed to win these games.
And, guess what?
Typically, they don't.
I checked the numbers from matchups of Power Five and MAC programs the last five seasons. Scorecard, please:
2014: Power Five 17, MAC 4, winning percentage .190.
2015: Power Five 18, MAC 4, .182.
2016: Power Five 10, MAC 4, .286.
2017: Power Five 17, MAC 4, .190.
2018: Power Five 20, MAC 3, .130.
Five-Season Total: Power Five 82, MAC 19, .188.
Daniel Webster is not the source for modern college football lingo so I went to the Urban Dictionary:
"A trap game is a game played against an opponent generally deemed to be easy to defeat. As a result, a person or team may not prepare as thoroughly as they would for a formidable opponent. Often this attitude and its attendant lack of preparation lead to a loss."
I'm not certain how Webster or the Urban Dictionary defines "often" as it relates to winning percentage, but I define it much closer to 40 percent than 18.8.
Looking at the three MAC victories last season, two of the 23 games qualified a shockers.
Akron, a team that finished with four victories, went to Northwestern as a 21-point underdog -- and beat the Wildcats, 39-34. Northwestern, as Michael Wilbon will ceaselessly remind you, played Ohio State in the Big Ten title game.
Jeff Brohm was involved in the other shocker. Six weeks before Purdue knocked Ohio State out of the national playoffs, the Boilermakers lost at home to Eastern Michigan, 20-19. Las Vegas listed Purdue as a 16-point favorite.
The other MAC win over a Power Five opponent? Nothing to see here. Rutgers lost to Buffalo by 29 even though the Scarlet Knights were favored by six. Buffalo won 10 games. Rutgers won one.
Those were the three MAC victories. Here is an interesting tidbit about the average margin of defeat in the 20 games:
23.9 points.
Number of losses by 20 or more points:
11.
MAC record against the spread vs. Power Five opponents:
6-13-1.
Toledo, UK's visitor at Kroger Field, lost to the Miami Hurricanes by 25 as 12-point underdogs (and also stumbled at Fresno State by 22 as 9-point underdogs).
Ball State, technically Indiana's host at Lucas Oil Stadium, nearly toppled Notre Dame as a 34-point underdog in South Bend last season. The Cardinals lost by eight -- and then stumbled against the Hoosiers, 38-10. I have not forgotten that Notre Dame rallied to make the national playoffs.
Should the Wildcats and Hoosiers fret about their MAC opponents this weekend?
Sure.
But the record shows that Power Five teams have beaten these dangerous MAC opponents better than 81 percent of the time the last five seasons. If you're going to do something big this season, you can't lose these games.
