LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- OK, Louisville fans, will the opportunity to watch former Cardinal Eli Rogers catching passes inspire you to watch pro football this spring?
How about you, Kentucky fans? Are you interested in another look at former Wildcats T.J. Carter, Austin MacGinnis or Max Duffy?
Indiana wasn’t the same without Stevie Scott running the football last fall. Pumped about re-connecting with him IU fans?
And Taywan Taylor likely has more local fans than any of those guys because he excelled at Pleasure Ridge Park High School as well as Western Kentucky University. Who wants another look at Taylor running away from cornerbacks?
We’re about to find out. After an absence of more than three decades, the USFL will return this weekend to fill 12 weekends on the spring and early summer sports calendar with the latest, greatest new professional football league. The over/under on how long any of these new leagues survives is generally set at 2 1/2 years.
Football, in the form of the NFL and college game, commands prime attention from late July through early February. A string of entrepreneurs have tried to fill that gap with additional programming from lesser professional leagues.
THREE. DAYS. UNTIL. KICKOFF. 🙌Be there for the inaugural game ➡️ https://t.co/4pncNJfO6H pic.twitter.com/z2vF9DvPwZ— USFL (@USFL) April 13, 2022
Nobody has taken the ball all the way to the end zone. But many believe its worthwhile to keep trying because America’s voracious appetite for blocking, tackling and three-point conversions make success inevitable.
Starting with a prime time game at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (that will air on WDRB) and three more games Sunday, we’re about to find out if this attempt to grow in the NFL’s shadow will be different.
Fox Sports is convinced that it will be. It has invested a reported $150 million into ensuring the success of the new league and providing programming for Fox affiliates like WDRB.
This Saturday, the new venture will compete with St. Louis Cardinals vs. the Milwaukee Brewers (MLB Network); the Toronto Raptors vs the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA playoffs on ESPN); Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors (NBA playoffs on ABC), college baseball, soccer and other programming.
Although the league features eight teams with 45-player rosters, all 40 regular-season games will be played in arguably the most football-centric city on the planet: Birmingham, Alabama. (It’s less than six hours if you’re interested in driving to Protective Stadium and Legion Field in Birmingham. And if you do that, please call me with your reaction to the USFL.)
Still looking for more reasons to watch?
Like most new leagues, the USFL parked in the lab and listened to public opinion while creating several tweaks to the rules that you can expect the NFL and college football to monitor.
How about three choices on extra points?
One point for a kick. Two points for a conversion from the two-yard line or three points for a conversion from the 10-yard line. You can be down nine points in the final minute and still be locked in a one-possession game. I like that.
But if you’re down by more than nine points, the USFL has another fresh avenue to play catch-up. You can run a fourth-and-12 play from your 25-yard line. Convert, and you keep the football. Fail, and your opponent takes over at the dead-ball spot. Lukewarm on that one.
Tag the team that will run the league ⬇️— USFL (@USFL) April 13, 2022
Faster pace? The USFL has a plan for that. The play clock will be set at 35 seconds, 5 seconds shorter than the NFL with only a 25-second clock after administrative stoppages. I love that. Four-hour college football games are an hour longer than they need to be.
First downs will be measured with sensors inside the footballs, not by the chain gang. Two forward passes will not be flagged as long as the first one is completed behind the line of scrimmage.
Overtime will tilt more toward the college game with twist. Each team will get three possessions at the two-yard line. If the game remains tied after those possession, the ending shifts to singular sudden death possessions.
It all begins Saturday night with the mighty New Jersey Generals (minus Herschel Walker, who played for the original Generals) against the Birmingham Stallions.
No local connections on the Stallions. Former WKU tight end Carson Williams made the New Jersey roster.
America will be watching to discover who is watching.
