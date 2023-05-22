LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — With baseball, you learn to keep your eye on the ball and the transaction wire.
There is always something to see. Sometimes it makes you want to toss confetti. Sometimes it makes you wonder what went wrong.
On Tuesday night in Atlanta, former University of Louisville pitcher Bobby Miller will bring his 102 mph fastball to the major leagues, making his big-league debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
But on Saturday, the San Diego Padres dropped former Cards’ outfielder Adam Engel, who has battled assorted leg injuries the last three seasons.
After spending the first five weeks on the injured list with hamstring issues, Engel went 0-for-6 in his only five games for San Diego. Engel was not offered a contract by the White Sox after the 2022 season.
On the flip side, there have not been many more encouraging stories than the one written by former U of L closer Nick Burdi.
Three seasons after his last big-league appearance and after overcoming major shoulder and elbow injuries, Burdi returned to The Show, pitching for the Cubs May 16.
He’s made three relief appearances for Chicago, striking out four of the 15 batters he’s faced while allowing three runs in three innings. Burdi turned 30 last January and has worked his way from the Twins to the Phillies to the Pirates to the Padres to the Cubs since he was taken out of Louisville in the second round of the 2014 draft.
The road has been more difficult for another talented former Louisville closer — Lincoln Henzman. Five days after he was demoted from the White Sox Class AAA affiliate in Charlotte, Henzman was released by the White Sox AA team in Birmingham last Wednesday.
Neither Henzman nor Kade McClure made it to the big leagues with Chicago.
When Miller, 24, makes his debut Tuesday, there will be five former Cardinals on MLB rosters — Miller; Burdi; Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers; Dodgers catcher Will Smith and Marlins pitcher Bryan Hoeing.
Two other guys who played for Coach Dan McDonnell’s program are working their way back from the injured list.
Outfielder Adam Duvall, the former Butler High School star, told MassLive.com that he plans to return from a wrist injury June 9 when the Red Sox play the Yankees in Fenway Park. Duvall was 15 for 33 with four home runs and 14 runs batted in before breaking a bone in his left wrist while diving for a ball in early April. Kyle Funkhouser is also working through an injury with Texas while pitcher Zack Burdi (Rays) and infielder Nick Solak (Braves) have also appeared in big-league games this season.
The Toronto Blue Jays expect former Louisville pitcher Chad Green to debut in their bullpen next month. Green is completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery. After six seasons with the Yankees, Green signed a two-year, fully-guaranteed $8.5 million contract with the Jays in February.
But this week will belong to Miller, a pitcher the Dodgers selected with the 29th overal pick in the first round of the 2000 MLB Draft. Miller signed for $2.2 million bonus.
Nicknamed “Bobby 100,” Miller has pushed his way through the Dodgers’ farm system, making stops in Great Lakes, Tulsa and Oklahoma City. MLB.com ranked Miller the No. 19 prospect in baseball as well as the second-best prospect in the Dodgers’ system prior to the season.
In addition to high-octane velocity, Miller throws a change-up, slider and another breaking ball.
Keith Law writes about baseball prospects for The Athletic, said this about Miller:
“For pure stuff, Miller has few peers, if any, among minor-league starter prospects. He can sit 96-100 mph and has touched 102 in shorter outings, working with a four-pitch mix where everything is above average.”
Miller has been limited to four minor-league appearances and 14 innings this season because of soreness in his right pitching shoulder. But, according to The Athletic, he threw eight pitches clocked at 100 mph or more during his first game April 29.
The Dodgers will likely start an all-Louisville battery because Smith is the team’s starting catcher as well as a candidate to make his first MLB all-star team.
