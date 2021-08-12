LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Coaches talk. They talk about other coaches. They talk about trouble that surrounds those coaches.
They talk about the bizarre behavior that regularly percolates around the University of Louisville men’s basketball program.
They wonder the same things everybody wonders:
Why would Louisville put itself at risk of more NCAA scrutiny by disregarding even minor rules during a time when the program has another case grinding its way through the NCAA infractions process?
What does U of L president Dr. Neeli Bendapudi think about having to redirect more time to fixing an unforced basketball program error?
After the Rick Pitino/Karen Sypher extortion case and the Andre McGee/Katina Powell nonsense and the pay-for-play Brian Bowen drama that forced former athletic director Tom Jurich, Pitino and his entire staff to lose their jobs, why would the replacement Louisville coaching staff risk anything more than forgetting to feed the parking meter?
“That’s pretty dumb or pretty arrogant,” one Division I assistant coach said.
“It’s definitely the latter,” another assistant coach said.
Or it could be dumb and arrogant.
Coaches talked about it Wednesday and Thursday. WDRB was the first media outlet to examine copies of additional court documents that were part of the federal extortion case of former U of L assistant coach Dino Gaudio, who was fired by head coach Chris Mack last March.
I talked to one Division I head coach and three assistants Thursday about the NCAA rules that Gaudio alleged the Louisville program broke.
Were these rules that programs routinely ignore, the stuff schools occasionally self-report with minimal fear? Or is there more to discuss here?
The four coaches said that one potential violation — scrimmaging with graduate assistants — was the equivalent of jay-walking.
They said the rule about how grad assistants can be utilized in practice was confusing. They said many schools employed their grad assistants in practice scrimmages but others limited their participation to drills.
“It’s a crazy rule,” one Power 5 assistant coach said. “I’m not sure what you can or can’t do. It seems like the rule always changes.”
“It depends on the compliance department at your school,” another assistant coach said. “Scrimmaging on consecutive possessions could be a problem.”
Another assistant said the rule is followed at his school, even on days when 10 players are not available to scrimmage.
“If you don’t have enough guys to go 5-on-5, just go 4-on-4 or 3-on-3 for a few days until you get guys healthy,” one assistant coach said.
“It’s just a minor rule but if you’re willing to ignore that minor rule, what else are you willing to ignore?”
Opinions were not split about the other violation that Gaudio alleged — that Louisville created individual recruiting videos for top prospects and copied the popular ESPN 30 for 30 format.
“Everybody knows you can’t do that,” a Division I head coach said.
“That’s a big no-no,” an assistant coach said. “A lot of programs used to do those videos, but the rule changed a long time ago. It’s just not allowed.”
“In the first place, that’s the wrong kind of stuff to be worried about,” one assistant coach said. “If making a video is going to be the thing that determines whether you sign a player, then you’re recruiting the wrong players.
“Those videos are insignificant and superficial. Making it as a college basketball player at the highest level is hard. I want guys who are interested in my program for the right reasons, not because of a video.
“You want players who are asking you what you’re going to do to make them better players, not guys who want you to make them a video. If you need a video, you need to play for another program.”
What we want to know now is how the NCAA and Dr. Bendapudi will view the alleged violations. The information from the Gaudio filing said the school self-reported violations to the NCAA on March 18, 2021, the day after Mack dismissed Gaudio, his long-time friend.
If you’re a school with a saintly record, violating the rules that Gaudio says Louisville violated would likely result in a shrug. We’d never heard about it. Play on.
But Louisville raced past the Shrug Standard to rule-breaking several violations ago. NCAA folks know their way to the Louisville practice facility without checking their GPS. You can argue that Dr. Bendapudi, athletic director Vince Tyra and Mack are all here because the rules that were violated by the previous regime.
Making a recruiting video is not inadvertently forgetting a rule. At this point, a reasonable person can wonder if the basketball program believes that following NCAA rules is something you do when the authorities are looking.
Thanks to a down season outside the NCAA Tournament and an assistant coaching turnover, the authorities are looking now.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.