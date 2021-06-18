BOZICH | Baffert keeps winning, but Washington Post has more questions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If a horse racing story cracks the Washington Post on the third Friday in June, there can only be two explanations:
A horse is celebrating the afterglow of a Triple Crown victory, or somebody is chasing a scandal.
Three different horses won the 2021 Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes. So the answer is two reporters from the Washington Post made a deep dive into the racing records of trainer Bob Baffert.
They did not focus on the news that even in the middle of a Derby medication controversy, horses in Baffert’s barn have continued to win better than 30% of their starts.
As horse deaths and drug violations mounted, here's how thoroughbred racing's top trainer used power and money to keep beating opponents — and regulators. https://t.co/x0uNNYsQIR— Post Sports (@PostSports) June 18, 2021
As racing awaits the latest batch of test results from Medina Spirit’s urine which will help to determine if the colt’s victory in Derby 147 stands, Washington Post reporters Gus Garcia-Roberts and Steven Rich reported and wrote a detailed piece headlined, “The Dark Side of Bob Baffert’s Reign.”
The sub-head was less flattering: “As horse deaths and drug violations mounted, thoroughbred racing’s top trainer used power and money to keep beating opponents — and regulators.”
According to the story, when you factor in the number of races run in California since 2000, horses from Baffert’s barn died at the highest rate of the 10 trainers who had the most deaths.
According to a chart that accompanied the story, the rate for Baffert-trained horses was 8.30 deaths per 1,000 starts, which was slightly higher than the 8.12 rate from Jeff Bonde’s barn.
The only other trainer with a Kentucky Derby victory who was listed in the top 10 was Doug O’Neill, whose death rate was 3.20 per 1,000 starts.
The Post reported Baffert had 74 deaths and 8,913 starts. The only trainer with more total deaths was Jerry Hollendorfer, who had 122 in 19,516 starts.
There were other critical tidbits in the story:
*The Post reported that in 2015, four thoroughbred owners talked to 5 Stones Intelligence, a private intelligence agency, about trying to uncover drug-related issues in Baffert’s barn.
The Post said the owners abandoned the plan after American Pharoah, a colt trained by Baffert, won the 2015 Triple Crown. The story said the group became concerned the story would damage the sport while it was celebrating its first Triple Crown winner in 37 years.
In an interesting twist, the Jockey Club later employed 5 Stones in another investigation that led to indictments of East Coast racing people.
*One of the Post’s reporters went to Baffert’s home in Arcadia, California, to question him about its data. According to the story, Baffert answered the door and said, “This is the first I’ve learned of (the death rate data).” The Post said that Baffert declined to answer further questions.
*On March 13, 2020, Baffert wrote an opinion essay for the Washington Post that was headlined: “Horse Racing is in Crisis. We need immediate, drastic, federal action to fix it.
The Post reported that over the 13 months that followed his essay, Baffert’s horses tested positive for prohibited or excessive substances five times in three states.
Barry Irwin is the owner of Team Valor International racing stable, whose horse, Animal Kingdom, won the 2011 Kentucky Derby. Irwin has been one of the few racing figures to criticize Baffert on the record.
“He’ll do anything to win and he’s got all his bases covered politically,” Irwin told the Post. “And because of that, he has become arrogant as hell. He’s Mr. Teflon.”
*The Post reported that according to the Association of Racing Commissioners, Baffert’s horses have been cited for drug-related violations 29 times over four decades, resulting in Baffert being fined a total of “roughly $20,000,” against more than $321 million in career earnings.
Results from Kentucky Derby 147 remain in a holding pattern until a third batch of tests are run on Medina Spirt’s urine. The first two have shown trace amounts of betamethasone, a corticosteroid, in Medina Spirit’s system. In Kentucky, even trace amounts of betamethasone are against the rules on race day.
After initially insisting that Medina Spirit was not treated with any medication that included betamethasone, Baffert’s pivoted to say the colt was treated with Otomax. That topical ointment, which has betamethasone as one ingredient, was used to treat a skin rash that Medina Spirit developed after the Santa Anita Derby.
A source in the racing industry said that he expected the results from the latest test to be available next week. He said that he expected Churchill Downs stewards and the Kentucky Racing Commission to move swiftly after the results are announced because of the importance to the Kentucky Derby and horse racing.
Although Baffert has been suspended from racing at Churchill Downs as well as by the New York Racing Association, his stable has continued to perform well since Derby Day.
According to Equibase, horses trained by Baffert have won 31% (9/29) of their starts since May 2. Seven other Baffert horses finished second, with five finishing third, leaving Baffert with 72.4 percent of his starters finishing first, second or third.
The last 19 starts by Baffert have been at Santa Anita Race Track outside Los Angeles, his home base.
