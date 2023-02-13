LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two years into an NCAA probation that Sports Illustrated defined as Kentucky's shame, the Wildcats decided that a ring or a jacket would not be the proper recognition for the Southeastern Conference regular-season title that Rick Pitino's team won in 1991.
So the Wildcats celebrated wildly and publicly, throwing a parade for that team in downtown Lexington even though they finished and were prohibited from playing in the NCAA Tournament.
A year later, the team made an NCAA Elite Eight and eventually earned a banner that reflected their status as "Unforgettables."
The confetti needed to fly — and it did.
At Indiana, Bob Knight always suggested that his 1975 Indiana team was more fearsome than the 1976 team that finished the season 32-0, the last unbeaten NCAA men's basketball champion.
But in February 1975, the Hoosiers lost their best player (forward Scott May) to a broken arm. With May unable to play at close to his elite level, Indiana lost in a regional final by two points to a Kentucky team the Hoosiers blasted by 24 during the regular season.
For years, a banner hung in Assembly Hall honoring that team as the UPI (United Press International) national champion as well as for their unbeaten regular season. Knight insisted.
The confetti needed to fly — and it did.
Now comes the news that on Saturday, Louisville will raise a banner to celebrate the Cards' 2013 men's basketball team, the squad that was stripped of its NCAA title because of rules violations. This banner will proclaim that the Cardinals finished the season ranked ranked first in the USA Today coaches poll.
The confetti needs to fly — and it will.
Louisville is not thumbing its nose at the NCAA or telling the administrators in Indianapolis to get lost. The program is working to embrace its fans and that team. It also respected the NCAA by communicating with NCAA administrators before this announcement.
I consider the ceremony a powerful call for unification and growth from its fan base. That fan base needs those calls, because, over the last 10 years, Card Nation has splintered and diminished because that NCAA issue and several others.
The result has been losing seasons, tinier crowds and turnover in the coaching and administrative offices. The team's current record of 22 losses and three victories has exacerbated anger as well as more apathy.
With no NCAA issues in its path any more, the Cardinals need to improve on the court and at the turnstiles. Celebrating this team can fuel this process. It should bring people back into the KFC Yum! Center, people who have been staying away from 2nd and Main streets since the double downers of COVID-19 as well as loss after loss after loss.
It's merely a banner. It's not a lawsuit or call for the return of the revenue the program lost. It is a banner that will remind people of what this program once was as well as what it aspires to become again.
The school is not howling that its punishment was unfair and needs to be revisited. It's merely saying that guys like Peyton Siva, Luke Hancock, Russ Smith, Gorgui Dieng and Montrezl Harrell did special things during their run as Cardinals.
Louisville has a consistent tradition of welcoming special teams back to its homecourt to celebrate meaningful anniversaries. The 1983 team failed to win a national title but was honored for its Final Four appearance and 32-4 record last month.
Fans stood and roared for the McCray brothers, Lancaster Gordon and Milt Wagner that day. They will do it again Saturday night.
Louisville has complied with every punishment the NCAA mandated. The statistical achievements of that team have been wiped from the record book inside the school's basketball media guide. The official won-loss record has been recalculated because of forfeited victories. The financial price was paid in full, too.
And the championship banner that was displayed next to the ones for 1980 and 1986 NCAA championship teams near the roof at the KFC Yum! Center was lowered and removed as soon as the NCAA ordered that move.
Everybody that follows college basketball understands that Louisville defeated Wichita State and then Michigan at the 2013 Final Four at Atlanta's Georgia Dome.
People made their decisions about whether that was the proper call or the unfair call long ago. The celebration scheduled when a new banner is raised Saturday will not change those minds.
But what the new banner will do is give Louisville fans another opportunity to celebrate with a group of players that they loved.
And that's as it should be.
