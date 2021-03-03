LOUISVILLE, (WDRB) -- Sometimes you have to look away from the brackets and focus on the batter’s box, pitcher’s mound and beer garden.
All it takes is another basketball cancellation (Louisville at Virginia Tech), historic defeat (Kentucky at Ole Miss), brick-fest (Indiana at Michigan State) and Mr. Sun pushing the temperature over 60 degrees.
It clicked for me Wednesday after a 25-minute conversation with Greg Galiette, the executive vice president of the Louisville Bats.
There will be minor league baseball played at Slugger Field for the first time in more than 19 months on May 4, the Tuesday after the Kentucky Derby. (And wasn’t that an energizing sentence to share?)
There is a reasonably strong chance the Cincinnati Reds will bring 35-45 of their top prospects to Louisville and transform Slugger Field into the organization’s top workout facility in April after the big league season is underway. If that happens, Galiette said he planned to ask the Reds for clearance to allow a percentage of fans into the park to watch batting practice, fielding drills and intra-squad games.
Galiette said the Bats sent their attendance plan for the 2021 season to Kentucky State government this week. He declined to share specifics but said the request was for more than the 20% capacity that has been approved for several indoor sports facilities.
But even with fans expected, there will be restrictions forced by the novel coronavirus.
No autographs. No baseball cards or caps getting signed. No interactions with players the way you once interacted with Adam Dunn, Joey Votto, Jay Bruce, Willie McGee or other top prospects who worked their way to The Show through Louisville.
Not yet, thank you very much COVID-19. Even Galiette cannot attend spring training.
But at least there will be an opening pitch.
“There’s a large pent-up demand for baseball,” Galiette said. “We get calls and emails every day with people asking when we’re going to have baseball.”
I was one of those people Wednesday.
Remember: Major League Baseball makes the calls for Triple A. MLB shuffled the 2021 schedule Tuesday. But look for the Bats to host Columbus, the top affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, at 6:30 p.m. May 4.
Get ready for the new world of Triple A. Visiting teams will arrive for six-game series. The Bats and Clippers will play six consecutive days, then the Bats will disappear for two weeks.
They’ll bus to Gwinnett, Georgia, for six games in suburban Atlanta. Then they’ll bus to Memphis for six games in Tennessee. That will be against the top farm club of another big league team that remains popular in this area: the St. Louis Cardinals.
Good news for fans of the Cardinals, Cubs and Royals. The Bats will resume playing affiliates of those franchises as they did during Louisville’s time in the American Association.
Bad news for fans of the Yankees, Red Sox and White Sox: No more games against the top prospects of those American League clubs.
Make other plans Mondays. The Bats will be idle every Monday. The regular season will stretch into mid-September instead of ending on Labor Day.
As for the ball park — with Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC operating several blocks away at shiny Lynn Family Stadium — the Bats made substantial improvements to their two-decade old, baseball-only downtown facility.
More comfortable areas for entertainment and refreshments down the left-field line and beyond the right-field wall. Additional berms for families to spread out. An upgraded, expanded playground for children. Fewer suites, but several with greater capacity. A down-sizing of permanent seating of about 1,700 to create a more intimate atmosphere for 11,200.
Two fresh rows of chair-back seats behind the plate that Galiette said will park fans closer to the home plate umpire than the starting pitcher will be when he delivers the first pitch.
It won’t be all the typical ball park fun. Kids won’t be able to deliver lineup cards. Little Leaguers can’t run to every position with the players. Galiette won’t be able to walk out and help anybody throw a ceremonial first-pitch. No costumed characters.
But there will be baseball at 401 E. Main Street this year — and soon.
