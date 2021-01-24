LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The way it will be with this Indiana basketball team is the way it has been with Archie Miller’s previous two teams in Bloomington.
A weekly and sometimes daily dance around the edge of consideration for the NCAA Tournament. Alarming inconsistency of effort and attention to detail.
The Hoosiers can look terrific and do impressive things like win at No. 4 Iowa the way they did Thursday night or when they beat Stanford in November.
Then they can stroll back to their home court at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and forget their calling card is supposed to be formidable defense while losing to Rutgers, 74-70, Sunday. The Scarlet Knights shot nearly 51 percent, easily their best percentage in 10 Big Ten games.
"For 40 minutes we had a hard time guarding the ball," Miller said.
"We've just got to be better with our on-the-ball defense," said IU guard Armaan Franklin.
They can start the second half by turning the ball over on five of their first six possessions.
They can walk the basketball down the court as if the clock does not matter when they are behind by six, eight or a dozen points.
That's how you lose to a Big Ten second-division team the way they lost to Rutgers. That's a Rutgers team that came to town lugging a five-game losing streak. Rutgers had scored less than 55 points in two of its last four games.
Miller was asked if he can explain why his team has often followed a strong performance with a sloppy one.
"No," he said, crisply.
"I don't think it's a momentum thing," Franklin said. "You're playing good teams every night."
Franklin led Indiana with 14 points. Trayce Jackson-Davis struggled against the Rutgers front-court, managing only 10 shots and missing six while scoring 13. That is the fewest points he scored in IU's last seven games.
"I don't think he did a good job of being physical around the basket," Miller said.
But the truth is that other than freshman Khristian Lander, who scored 6 points, nobody on Miller's team played as relentlessly or as smart as they played in Iowa City three days ago.
Rutgers made better than 61 percent of its two-point field goal attempts, easily the Scarlet Knights' best percentage in 10 Big Ten games. Geo Baker led Rutgers with 19 points while Ron Harper Jr. scored 15.
"They played more desperate than we did," Franklin said. "When the final buzzer rings and you're not winning, everybody is upset."
Now Indiana is 9-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big Ten with losses to lowly Northwestern as well as Rutgers.
Lose to Rutgers and Northwestern on your home-court and you slide back into the pile of teams guaranteed to sweat Selection Sunday. Just as it was when IU missed the NCAA Tournament in 2019. Just as it was last season when IU was likely on the right side of the debate before the tournament was canceled by the novel corona virus.
Rutgers had averaged 27 points in the first half of its last four games, all losses. Against Indiana, the Scarlet Knights scored 38 in the first half, making nearly 60 percent of their shots.
Indiana was supposed to play at Michigan next Saturday. That game is likely off because over the weekend the Wolverines announced a 14-day pause in all athletic activities because of the novel corona virus.
That will be the second game IU has had postponed. Unless the Big Ten office reworks the IU schedule, the Hoosiers will have an eight-day break before playing host to Illinois on Feb. 2. That game will be followed by a visit by Iowa Feb. 7.
"You don't have to jam 132 games just to get them all in," Miller said. "You just kind of roll with the punches at this point."
