LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kenny Payne said this was going to be difficult. A regular serving of grimaces. Daunting at times.
More struggles than the University of Louisville fan base is conditioned to experience — and they experienced a 13-19 record and incessant turmoil last season.
Saying it is one thing. Seeing it is another.
And Cards fans saw it Wednesday night during Payne’s first regular-season game as the Cardinals’ head coach. Louisville fell behind by 14 points in the first half, rallied within a point in the final minute, missed three chances to take the lead and lost to Bellarmine University, 67-66, Wednesday night at the KFC Yum! Center.
The Cards failed to take advantage of their considerable size advantage — and failed to defend Bellarmine’s relentless string of cuts, passes, shot fakes and drives.
Langdon Hatton made a pull-up 15-foot jumper that put the Knights ahead, 16-15 with 12:18 left in the first half. The Knights never trailed again.
Credit Bellarmine senior Garrett Tipton, who punished the Cards with solid under the rim game, scoring 21 points, and Bash Wieland, who scored 11 of his 13 points from the free throw line.
Louisville was led Jae’Lyn Withers, who had 17 points.
After scoring on five of its first six possessions and moving to a 13-5 lead, Louisville watched Bellarmine do Bellarmine things.
Crisp passing. Minimal dribbling. Extraordinary patience. Textbook cutting. High efficiency.
The Knights outscored Louisville 27-5 on a collection of back cuts, ball reversals and moving shooters into open spaces. At that point, Bellarmine made nearly 69% of its shots.
Louisville, meanwhile, fell in love with the three-point shot. How deeply in love? Of the Cards 26 field goal attempts in the opening half, 16 were from distance.
They made seven, which was terrific. But Louisville failed to benefit from its considerable size advantage, getting a combined one field goal attempt from forwards Sydney Curry and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield — and that was a 3-pointer that Huntley-Hatfield made for U of L’s first points.
The Knights finished the first half at 59.1% with a 41-30 lead.
The Cards’ fascination with the three continued in the second half. They cut the Bellarmine lead to 46-39 — and three chances to make the Knights fret.
But they settled for three consecutive threes. JJ Traynor missed the first one. Kamari Lands missed the second. Mike James left the third one short.
After Bellarmine pushed its lead to 50-39, Louisville made a second powerful run, fueled by a baseline drive and 3-point shot by James, who played with a greater edge than he showed in the Cards’ two exhibitions.
Louisville will play two more home games before the Cards fly to Maui Nov. 17. The first will be against Wright State, one of the top teams in the Horizon League, Saturday at 1 p.m. Louisville will also host Appalachian State on Tuesday.
