LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over five seasons with the Indiana University women’s basketball program, Grace Berger was rarely a player who wanted the spotlight turned directly on her.
She was about winning games, not winning scoring titles. She was focused on building the culture coach Teri Moren instilled, not building her Instagram following.
Berger played the game with the same spirit of selflessness she displayed at Sacred Heart Academy in Louisville before she signed with the Hoosiers five years ago.
But Monday night in New York City, Berger will not be able to avoid the spotlight. Berger is one of about a dozen players who were invited to Spring Studios in Manhattan for the 3-round 2023 WNBA Draft. The draft will air on ESPN, starting at 7 p.m.
If all goes well, Berger will become the first IU player in program history selected in Round One. Five mock drafts project that Berger will be taken as high as the No. 7 pick (to the Indiana Fever) and as low as No. 12 (to the Minnesota Lynx), the final pick of round one. Despite missing 8 games with a serious leg injury, Berger was voted first-team all-Big Ten and honorable mention all-American as a guard listed at 6 feet tall.
After winning the Big Ten regular season championship, the IU women were upset by Miami in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 20. She averaged 12.9 points and 4.8 rebounds for IU, which finished 28-4.
Moren was to assess Berger’s impact on the program.
“Oh, shoot, she’s helped build this program,” Moren said.
“We’re not sitting here where we are today. We weren't sitting here a year ago, probably three years out without Grace Berger on this roster. Just so grateful that, as I said that, that she decided to become an Indiana Hoosier five years ago when she had a lot of different options. She chose us.
“We're so grateful. And again, she's going to be one of the very best to ever put on a uniform. I can't wait to see what's next for her. She's been an unbelievable kid to coach. She's been an unbelievable teammate. That's why they're so emotional about her, because she means so much to all of us.
“I don't know if I can quantify in words just how important she's been to us and this program.”
As I wrote last week, Berger will depart for the WNBA ranked second all-time in assists, sixth in points and 10th in rebounding at Indiana.
Attendance at IU women's games jumped nearly 98% from 2018 (the year before Berger arrived) through last season. The Hoosiers averaged 8,104 fans, which ranked eighth in the nation. Berger will move directly into the IU Athletics Hall of Fame as soon as she is eligible.
There is a reasonable chance for Berger to begin her WNBA close to home. The Indiana Fever have the first, seventh and 13th selections.
South Carolina center Alijah Boston is the consensus pick to go first to the Fever, with Minnesota likely to second Maryland guard Diamond Miller.
