LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Indiana University men’s basketball team was this close to absolutely, positively securing a bid for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
The Hoosiers led Iowa by 9 points with less than 5 minutes to play. They gave up the lead and then tied the game with 30 seconds to play.
They dogged the Hawkeyes across every inch of the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Iowa’s final possession.
Then with less than 2 seconds to play Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon launched a long, soaring, somewhat desperate attempt from several feet behind the three-point line. Trey Galloway of Indiana was there to defend the play with his right hand waving in Bohannon’s face.
Sometimes shots are destined to go in.
This one was.
It collided with the square of the backboard and dropped through the rim and net to bump the Hawkeyes ahead, 80-77.
Officials determined there were still another 1.1 seconds to play. Xavier Johnson launched a shot from several feet behind half court. His fate was not as fortunate. The ball only hit the backboard.
Iowa advanced to the final game of the Big Ten Tournament.
Indiana will return to Bloomington with a 20-13 record, optimistic that its victories over Michigan and Illinois in this tournament were enough to reward the Hoosiers with a trip to NCAA Tournament when the bracket is announced at 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Trayce Jackson-Davis continued his stellar play for Indiana, scoring 31 points with 10 rebounds. Credit point guard Xavier Johnson with 20 points.
Keegan Murray had 32 points for Iowa, making 8 of 10 three-point shots. Bohannon sparked the Hawkeyes with 12 points, all on three-pointer, three late in the second half.
The Hoosiers started the game trying to prove they deserved a No. 1 seed. They jumped on Iowa, 15-3. They dogged the Hawkeyes into missing 10 of their first 11 shots.
IU center Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 10 of those points while point guard Xavier Johnson had the other five.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery knew that would not continue. So did IU coach Mike Woodson. It didn’t. The Hawkeyes made four consecutive shots from distance, three by their all-American forward Keegan Murray.
Iowa started surrounding Jackson-Davis with double- and triple-teams and slowed the IU offense. In fact, Iowa moved ahead 27-24.
But if Indiana proved anything during their first two games of this tournament, it was the ability to eliminate longer stretches of ugly play. They rallied to score the next seven points and went to halftime when freshman Tamar Bates made his first three-point field goal since Feb. 27.
