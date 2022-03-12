LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Indiana University men’s basketball team was this close to absolutely, positively securing a bid for the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
The Hoosiers led Iowa by nine points with less than five minutes to play. They gave up the lead and then tied the game with 30 seconds to play.
They dogged the Hawkeyes across every inch of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse floor on Iowa’s final possession. They took away Iowa's first and second options. They nearly forced Iowa coach Fran McCaffery to call another timeout.
But McCaffery said that as long as Jordan Bohannon, his senior guard, was shooting the ball, "it was probably better than anything I could draw up."
Bingo. With less than two seconds to play, Bohannon launched a long, soaring, somewhat desperate attempt from several feet behind the three-point line. Trey Galloway of Indiana was there to defend the play with his right hand waving in Bohannon’s face.
"For me, any time Jordan shoots it, I think it's going to go in," said Keegan Murray, the Hawkeyes' all-American.
This one did. Just not the way Bohannon planned it.
It collided with the square of the backboard and dropped through the rim and net to bump the Hawkeyes ahead, 80-77.
Officials determined there were still another 1.1 seconds to play. Indiana guard Xavier Johnson launched a shot from several feet behind half court. His fate was not as fortunate. The ball only hit the backboard.
"Tough loss, gentlemen," IU coach Mike Woodson said. "Again, we've been in this position so much this season that, you know, these sting a little bit. But we'll get over it and get ready for tournament play if we are selected for the tournament."
Iowa advanced to the final game of the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday.
Indiana will return to Bloomington with a 20-13 record, optimistic that its victories over Michigan and Illinois in this tournament were enough to reward the Hoosiers with a trip to NCAA Tournament when the bracket is announced at 6 p.m. Sunday.
"I don't think anybody wants to see us right now," said IU center Trayce Jackson-Davis. "I think we've proven not only to the Big Ten but to the country that we're a top team that can compete with anyone.
"It took a last-second three to beat us from the hottest team in the Big Ten right now. It stings. But at the same time I feel like we've got a lot of ball left."
McCaffery does not have a voice with the Tournament Selection Committee. But if he did, this is how he would vote. McCaffery said that Indiana was "playing as well as anybody in the country."
Several of Indiana's players certainly are.
Jackson-Davis continued his stellar play for Indiana, scoring 31 points with 10 rebounds. Credit point guard Xavier Johnson with 20 points.
Murray had 32 points for Iowa, making 8 of 10 three-point shots.
"That's insane," Bohannon said.
Bohannon sparked the Hawkeyes with 12 points, all on three-pointers, three late in the second half.
The Hoosiers started the game trying to prove they deserved a No. 1 seed. They jumped on Iowa, 15-3. They dogged the Hawkeyes into missing 10 of their first 11 shots.
Jackson-Davis scored 10 of those points while Johnson had the other five.
McCaffery knew that would not continue. So did Woodson. It didn’t. The Hawkeyes made four consecutive shots from distance, three by Murray, their all-American.
Iowa started surrounding Jackson-Davis with double- and triple-teams and slowed the IU offense. In fact, Iowa moved ahead 27-24.
But if Indiana proved anything during their first two games of this tournament, it was the ability to eliminate longer stretches of ugly play. They rallied to score the next seven points and went to halftime ahead by 6 when freshman Tamar Bates made his first three-point field goal since Feb. 27.
The second half was similarly contested. Iowa cut Indiana's lead to 62-58 before Miller Kopp finally made a 3-pointer for the Hoosiers and Jackson-Davis broke free for an easy layup to put IU ahead 67-58.
Nine points means nothing to Iowa, especially not on a day the Hawkeyes made 14 three-points. Of those 14, five came in the final 4 minutes and 47 seconds -- two by Murray and three by Bohannon.
Truth be told, Indiana defended the final three by Bohannon as well as any of the three-pointers the Hawkeyes made.
"I saw the shot clock and saw he was pretty well defended," Jackson-Davis said "He was almost four or five feet away from half-court, so I knew he was going to hoist one up.
"Then as the ball that I saw, I thought it was going to be long. Then it banked in and sometimes that's what happens.
"It's March, so obviously March Madness, it's a crazy, crazy time of year."
Now the Hoosiers must wait. The majority of the bracket projections have Indiana in the 68-team field. But this is a program that has not played in the tournament since 2016. There are no guarantees, even though 6 of IU's 13 defeats were either in overtime or by three points or less.
"I'm excited (for his team) because they worked their butts off this year to put themselves in this position," Woodson said.
"But again, until the committee says Indiana's going to the tournament, we're still sitting here waiting to hear those words. But these guys are very excited about that if that possibly will happen."
