LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — They won’t run this video at the Basketball Hall of Fame. Chris Mack won’t be able to show it to his University of Louisville men's basketball team without relentless pressure on the pause button.
Twelve straight Louisville field goal attempts that were too hard, too soft, too far left, too far right or too something.
That was merely the buildup to an ugly stretch when Mack’s team made one of 19 shots, including a dozen straight three-pointers. It was difficult to tell if this U of L offense was created in New Zealand or Antarctica.
In the end, it was a brutal offensive performance the Cards could not overcome, losing 62-55 to DePaul Friday night at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cards dropped to 6-3.
Louisville made only 31.1 percent of its field goal attempts and missed 26 of 33 shots from distance. DePaul’s David Jones buried Louisville with 33 points. He scored 23 in the second half, only three fewer points than Louisville managed.
Not even a career-high 22 points by Malik Williams could save the Cardinals, who gave back a 9-point lead in the second half.
The Cardinals’ next home game is Tuesday night against Southeastern Louisiana, a 4-5 squad ranked No. 309 in Ken Pomeroy’s computer power formula. According to Pomeroy, the Lions are the worst team on the Louisville schedule.
Then the fun stuff begins. Louisville will play at Western Kentucky next Saturday and visit Kentucky Dec. 22.
They won’t survive those games going 1 for 19.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.