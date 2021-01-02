LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Exit John Calipari. Enter Dontaie Allen.
On a day when Calipari was forced to watch the final 9:04 — plus two overtimes — on his phone after his ejection, Allen looked like the next Louie Dampier, Tony Delk or Devin Booker and saved the Wildcats with seven 3-pointers and 23 points in their 78-73 victory at Mississippi State on Saturday night.
"I put in the work, so what did I have to fear?" Allen said, after finally getting the opportunity Kentucky fan had been howling for Allen to get.
Allen had played 13 minutes in three appearances during Kentucky’s six-game losing streak. He had made two 3-point shots and a free throw all season.
Allen won’t be limited to garbage time any more. Not after scoring 20 points in the second half and two overtimes as Kentucky improved to 2-6 while winning its Southeastern Conference opener.
Allen, the redshirt freshman from Pendleton County High School, made 7 of 11 shots from distance — and also banked in a 15-footer.
"Now all of Kentucky is going crazy," Calipari said.
The Wildcats had three shots to win the game in the final 5 seconds of regulation — a missed 3-pointer by Allen, a missed follow by Lance Ware and a missed desperation 14-footer by Olivier Sarr.
It was Mississippi State that had the final shot in the first overtime, a contested 3-pointer missed by Iverson Molinar.
Finally trusted with serious playing time, Allen showed that he can provide something most of Calipari’s UK players have been unable to provide this season — consistent 3-point shooting.
"If you put in the work, you can do some great things," Allen said.
"When you do that, you kind of prove your point," Calipari said.
Allen made one 3-pointer in nine minutes during the first half. He contributed four more in regulation the second half, three after the Wildcats fell behind 55-46 when State made three of the four free throws they were awarded after Calipari’s ejection.
Enter Allen. He made his first three immediately after Calipari's exit. After a miss, Allen's next three gave UK its first lead (56-55) of the second half. His final three in regulation tied the game at 59 with 1:34 remaining.
Allen wasn't finished. He made a three in the first overtime. His contributions in the second overtime started with the banked 15-footer.
"I didn't call it," he said. "I was shrugging."
Allen's final basket -- his seventh three -- pushed UK ahead, 76-70, with 2:06 to play.
"He changed our team," Calipari said. "The reason we could score is we could make shots."
"Without (Allen), we were not in the game at all," Sarr said. "We knew Dontaie is a sharpshooter. He's a shooter, a pure shooter."
Calipari and Allen agreed that a mid-week scrimmage against Transylvania helped Allen and several other UK players rebuild confidence that was lost during the losing streak.
Center Olivier Sarr, who failed to score a field goal in the Wildcats' two previous game, also played with more energy, scoring 14 points with 12 rebounds.
Calipari's ejection also seemed to change the vibe. He was sent to the locker room for complaining that Molinar was not called for carrying the basketball with his right hand on a move into the lane.
After the game Calipari said that he was trying to earn the first technical, but not the second. Associate head coach Bruiser Flint directed the Wildcats in Calipari's absence.
The Wildcats return to Rupp Arena to play Vanderbilt (4-3), likely the worst team in the SEC, on Tuesday.
"I'm just going to keep working hard and see what happens," Allen said.
