LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Calipari sat for his annual season-ending press conference about the University of Kentucky basketball program Tuesday morning but it was unlike his past season-ending sessions.
He sat on a table at his home office and communicated through the ZOOM video-conference program that was set up by his wife, Ellen. The novel coronavirus has kept Calipari home for more than three or four consecutive days for the first time that he can remember.
His players have returned home. Although he has advised them to try to remain in shape, Calipari said that is a considerable challenge, because workout facilities are closed and American have been asked to practice “social distancing.”
Here are highlights from the 45-minute Q & A.
1. Calipari said that Kentucky’s game with Michigan for next season that was booked for London on Dec. 6 is in doubt because of the pandemic.
He said a decision will have to be made by June and and that the game could be rescheduled for a domestic location.
2. Calipari said that he expected four to five of his players to pursue the NBA Draft process but that the situation is uncertain because NBA teams cannot schedule workouts with players or settle on a date for the NBA Draft combine.
3. He said that he strongly advised his players not to interact with their grandparents or older family members.
People over 60 are considered to be an at-risk group for the coronavirus, and Calipari noted that over the last month of the season Kentucky traveled to Texas, Florida and Nashville.
4. Calipari and his wife have partnered with Kroger and the Fayette County public school system to provide groceries for 400 families in the area for the next four weeks.
He encouraged others to participate.
“I’d like it to be 500-to-1,000 families,” Calipari said.
5. Calipari said that his family has ordered take-out food twice a day to try to support the 18,000 restaurant workers in the Lexington area.
6. Without directly saying that he opposed the likely change to NCAA rules that will allow players to transfer one time without the provision of sitting out for a season, Calipari said that one consequence of that rule is that many other programs will become farm teams for Kentucky.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.