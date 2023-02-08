BOZICH | Cal's record vs. Tubby; Cards vs. Cards; IU schedule vs. Purdue schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- College basketball notes written above the grumbling:
*Every University of Kentucky men's basketball coach eventually hears the grumbling.
Billy Gillispie heard it quickly and from the highest office in the athletic department after two seasons. Rick Pitino heard it for those NCAA Tournament losses to Marquette and North Carolina.
Eddie Sutton heard it from the NCAA. Joe B. Hall heard it for not being Adolph Rupp.
And Tubby Smith?
Tubby Smith heard it for many reasons, even after winning a national title in 1998, his debut season.
In the end — which actually was The End for Smith — he heard it about recruiting, not upgrading his coaching staff and too many 10-loss records.
Smith, to his credit, took the high road — directly to the University of Minnesota in 2007.
Watching this John Calipari team churn through another exasperating season with that nasty loss to Arkansas on Tuesday night, I'm reminded of the final days of the Smith era, when the winning was no longer sufficient to appease the critics.
I've long compared the Kentucky basketball job to the Notre Dame football job. There's a shelf life of eight to 10 years. Then you hit the expiration date. The focus pivots from what you have achieved to what you are no longer achieving. Once that conversation begins, it's difficult to turn it off.
But back to the Smith/Calipari comparison. I looked at Kentucky's performance over Smith's final three seasons (2005-2007) to the current three-season Calipari run:
Overall Record
- Smith: 72-31, .699 winning percentage
- Calipari: 51-32, .614 winning percentage
Southeastern Conference Record
- Smith: 32-16, .667 winning percentage
- Calipari: 29-17, .630 winning percentage
During the same stretch, Kentucky's position as the dominant program in the SEC has also waned. Over the last two-plus seasons, here are the five best programs in SEC-only games.
- Alabama, 35-11, .760
- Tennessee, 32-13, .711
- Arkansas, 32-14, .696
- Kentucky 29-17, .630
- Auburn, 29-18, .617
Thus, the grumbling.
*At Louisville, some of the grumbling has melted into shrugs or changing the subject. I believe the word "ennui," has been mentioned.
Louisville slipped back below the 300-marker in Ken Pomeroy's analytics power formula with its jarring 91-57 loss at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.
The Cards sit at No. 301, wedged between the formerly famous Saint Peter's Peacocks (No. 300) and the Emoni Bates-led Eastern Michigan Eagles (No. 302).
Pomeroy's formula still forecasts one more victory for Kenny Payne's 3-21 team this season, which I assume will have to come at home against Clemson (14% win probability) or Virginia Tech (11% win probability) or at Georgia Tech (22%). The Cards' win probability is 6% or less in its four other games.
Losing to Pittsburgh by 34 will never be excepted or tolerated by Cardinals' fan. And it shouldn't be.
But let's remember the roster of this team needs a nearly total reboot.
An acceptance of losing settled into this locker room over the final two months of last season when Louisville lost 15 of its last 18.
The average margin of defeat in those 15 ACC losses was 12.3.
The Cards' average margin of defeat in their dozen ACC losses this season is 15.5.
Definitely the wrong direction. But this group wasn't good last season and it got worse with the departures of Noah Locke and Dre Davis, the two primary players Louisville could use to improve its play at play the backcourt or small forward.
I expect Payne and his staff to work the transfer portal with gusto. They whiffed in the portal last season. They cannot whiff again.
*Indiana will not overtake Purdue and win the Big Ten title that many predicted for the Hoosiers prior to the season. The Boilermakers have a three-game lead with only seven conference games remaining for both teams, and Indiana faces the return game at Mackey Arena on Feb. 25.
The Hoosiers have also faced a more difficult Big Ten schedule than the Boilermakers.
These seven teams currently sit in the top half of the Big Ten standings: Purdue, Rutgers, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Northwestern.
The Hoosiers will play all six of the other teams twice.
Purdue will play Rutgers, Michigan and Northwestern once.
Purdue has home-and-away games with Minnesota, Ohio State and Nebraska, the teams at the bottom of the Big Ten standings.
Indiana has singles with the Gophers, Buckeyes and Cornhuskers.
The league's unbalanced schedules gives — and it takes away.
