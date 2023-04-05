LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the payouts for the 2023 men's NCAA Basketball Tournament bracket pool winners go out, the work to uncover the winner of the 149th Kentucky Derby approaches the final turn.
This is final weekend for major Derby preps: the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland in Lexington, the Santa Anita Derby in suburban Los Angeles and the Wood Memorial in New York City, all booked for Saturday afternoon.
All contested at a mile-and-an-eighth. All worth 200 points in the Derby point standings. All scheduled for national television coverage. All packed with Derby tradition.
I was at a lunch gathering Wednesday with more than 20 people who eat, drink, breath and obsess over sports.
They congratulated the wise guy who picked Connecticut to win the men's tournament and pocketed a healthy prize. They made their selections for a Masters pool, which will start at Augusta National in Georgia on Thursday.
And I kept asking questions about who they like on the first Saturday in May.
Forte?
You have to like Forte, even if some people say the Derby favorite was named for a coffee maker espresso tab.
Of course, they like a colt who has won his last five races, including two this year, following Forte's dazzling win in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile at Keeneland last November.
He is trained by Todd Pletcher, a Hall of Famer with two Derby victories. He is ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., one of the hottest jockeys in the country.
How can you not like Forte?
One skeptic did not like Forte. He said the colt labored to get to the wire first while winning the Florida Derby by a length over Mage last weekend. He said the colt looked "diminished," as if he wasn't holding his weight as easily as he did last year.
But most of all, he said that although Forte is a wonderful horse, he won't be a good value bet at the Derby because of the short price the favorite typically brings.
So I moved to the likely second betting choice: Angel of Empire, trained by Brad Cox, the local favorite.
Several wise guys appeared more excited about Angel of Empire than they were by Forte. Angel of Empire rolled to a 4 1/2-length victory in the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn last weekend. He did it the way that talented horses usually win the Kentucky Derby — by thundering from sixth to the lead with a thunderous finishing kick down the lane.
"He's running well, he's got a great running style and he's in the right stable," one guy said. "Brad usually does everything right."
If you're looking for a horse to watch at the Santa Anita Derby Saturday, that horse is Practical Move, a colt who ranks third in the Derby Watch standings at the Daily Racing Form.
Practical Move looked promising while winning the San Felipe for trainer Tim Yakteen. The trainer was everybody's pick to win the San Felipe because he saddled five horses that day. But four were from Bob Baffert's barn, and with Baffert banned from Churchill Downs the colts needed another trainer to earn Derby points.
Yakteen won with his own runner, a colt who was purchased for $230,000 by Jean Pierre and Leslie Amestoy, who usually race quarter horses.
Tapit Trice, trained by Pletcher; Verifying, a son of 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify; and Raise Cain, trained by Ben Colebook, are likely the horses to beat in the Blue Grass.
But the wise guy horse will likely be the colt from Japan — Derma Sotogake, who won the UAE Derby two weeks ago.
"The horse looks perfect and has done everything right," one guy said. "And the Japanese are winning all the big races in Europe these days."
Derma Sotogake scored by an impressive 5 1/2 lengths in Dubai— and the colts that finished second, third and fourth were also based in Japan.
So there's your early Derby rundown — Forte, the nearly certain favorite, with plenty of love for Angel of Empire, Tapit Trice and Derma Sotogake.
I only had one other question:
Did anybody in the group have Rich Strike winning the Kentucky Derby last year?
"No," one wise guy said. "I don't believe so."
