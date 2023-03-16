ALBANY, N.Y. (WDRB) — Jay Bilas went directly to Kent State toppling Indiana when asked for an upset pick in the NCAA men’s basketball Tournament.
Ditto for Chris “The Bear” Fallica, a noted wagering expert for Fox Sports. Ditto for several contributors to the Tony Kornheiser podcast.
With apologies to Furman over Virginia, if you’re scoring at home, it’s not outlandish to suggest that Kent State over Indiana has actually been the sexiest 13-seed over 4-seed upset pick in the opening round.
The Hoosiers will test the Golden Flashes Friday at 9:55 p.m. here at MVP Arena. With IU coming off two losses in its last four games as well as four in its last eight, I wondered if Mike Woodson’s player were aware that people who follow the game closely are trying to win their brackets by picking Kent State.
“It doesn’t really matter, we’re going to go out there and play the game,” IU forward Race Thompson said. “People make brackets for fun. We’re going to go out there to win the game. It doesn’t matter if people pick us or not. We can win any game.”
“I agree,” said Miller Kopp, IU’s other starting forward. “It’s like Race said. Everybody makes a bracket and picks whatever team they think is going to win, whoever it is.
“But at the end of the day it doesn’t matter, it all goes out the window. The ball goes up and you start the game. For us, it’s about handling what we can control and going from there.”
For the Hoosiers to win this game (and Indiana is a 4-point favorite), there are two things they need to control:
The first is turnovers.
The second is find a third or fourth player who can ease the scoring demands placed on Trayce Jackson-Davis, IU’s All-American center, and Jalen Hood-Schifino, IU’s freshman point guard.
Kent State feasts on turnovers. Over the season, Kent has forced a turnover on 22.6% of their opponent’s possessions this season. That number ranked 20th in the nation and 8th among the 68 teams that started this tournament.
Expect the Kent State guards to pressure Indiana’s guards in Schenectady and maintain their aggressiveness for 40 minutes or more. IU has been good, not great, with the basketball, turning it over on 16.9% of its offensive possessions. That number ranked No. 87 in the country, but 32nd among tournament teams.
Kent State is not a fake Cinderella. The Golden Flashes won their three games in the Mid-American Conference Tournament by an average of more than 13 points. Two of their players were voted to the MAC’s first-team all-defense squad in back-to-back seasons.
And Kent State coach Rob Senderoff, who was fired at IU when he worked for Kelvin Sampson, scheduled Charleston, Gonzaga and Houston on the road this season to prepare his team for the tournament.
“Right now we have to focus on Kent State, and if we lose, yes, it is our last game,” Jackson-Davis said.
“So that's all we've got to focus on. We can't focus on anything else past that. They're a great team, and we're ready to get to work.”
Defensively they're good as well (as offensively), Kopp said. “They junk it up. They run around. They trap. A lot of it seems a little chaotic at times, but it looks like they have a sense of how they're rotating and stuff.”
Over Indiana’s last eight games, Jackson-Davis averaged 22.4, scoring 20 or more six games. Hood-Schifino averaged 16, including an epic 35-point game at Purdue.
Nobody else on Woodson’s roster has averaged as many as 9 points per game. Kopp failed to score double figures in any of the four defeats. Galloway managed only one late basket in the Big Ten Tournament loss to Penn State. Thompson had 7 at Michigan State and 4 against Iowa, both losses. Bates scored a combined 2 points in losses to Northwestern, Michigan State and Iowa.
Indiana’s Big Two need help. I asked Woodson about the importance of a third- or fourth-option delivering for his 22-11 squad.
“It's very important,” Woodson said. “I think, as we continue this journey (Friday), and Bates and Miller Kopp and Gallo and Geronimo, the guys that play, Malik (Reneau, a freshman forward), they've got to give us more.
“This tournament over the years has been driven by teams that three and four scorers, two or three guys that can make the long ball consistently.
“We've been good at times in those areas because when Tamar Bates and Gallo and Geronimo and Malik are playing well and scoring the ball, it's a deadly combination with our defense, and we've been damn good when we've been doing that.
“So that's how we've got to think going into this tournament. Everybody's got to do their part. That's how you advance. Only time will tell.”
And, only time will tell if Jay Bilas and others were on to something with their upset special selections.
