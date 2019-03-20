JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WDRB) -- This is what I observed in the University of Kentucky locker room Wednesday afternoon:
Keldon Johnson interviewing EJ Montgomery. Jonny David interviewing Johnson. Brad Calipari analyzing his father’s ability to survive off the grid.
Reid Travis discussing his eagerness to sign autographs for kids who attended UK's open practice at Vystar Veterans Memorial Coliseum the way USC players once signed autographs for Travis when he was a kid attending an NCAA Tournament practice in Minneapolis.
"You've prepared for this your whole life," UK coach John Calipari told Travis. "Have a ball."
Not until the fifth paragraph of this column am I compelled to discuss the primary storylines of the Wildcats' first-round NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional game with Abilene Christian, which is scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m. Thursday night.
Is Abilene Christian capable of joining the 5.8 percent (8 of 136) of all No. 15 seeds that have toppled a two-seed like Kentucky in this tournament?
Will PJ Washington, Kentucky's best player and one of the 10 best players in America, play for the UK Wildcats against the ACU Wildcats?
And, even if Washington can play on his injured foot, should Kentucky sit and rest him for a second-round game Saturday against Wofford or Seton Hall?
OK, let's flip those questions in order of importance.
Sitting Washington for one game is the reasonable call for me. Kentucky has proven it can beat teams better than Abilene Christian without Reid Travis. Montgomery, Nick Richards and the now healthy Travis will tower over Abilene Christian's front line.
A healthy Washington is what Kentucky will need Saturday against a Wofford team that has won 21 straight or a gritty Seton Hall team that beat the Wildcats in December.
Is that what John Calipari will do?
It certainly didn't sound like it.
Calipari said he expected Washington to play, even though his player did not travel to the arena with teammates for Kentucky’s public practice Wednesday.
"You know, again, a 16 (UMBC) beat a 1 (Virginia) last year," Calipari said. "There's been 15s that have beaten 2s. So you just go in and try to worry about yourself."
Details on Washington’s injury are vague. Calipari called it a sprain.
Said it happened against Tennessee in the Southeastern Conference Tournament last Saturday. Did not say which foot. Did not say what type of sprain. Said Washington wore a protective boot. Said an X-ray as well as an MRI did not show a significant problem.
Said Washington was examined by a specialist and that his appearance at the arena was delayed as Washington met with the specialist.
"He wants to play," Calipari said. "Well, if you know me, wait a minute, let's get one more level of this … we sent him to the specialist to make sure that he can't harm himself. But we expect him to play."
Looking for an extra splash of drama?
During his pre-practice press conference, Calipari said that he expected Washington at the arena within an hour. But the player never appeared during Kentucky's public practice.
Washington's teammates did not sound as certain. Nick Richards said that he and Montgomery would be expected to supply Washington's level of grit around the rim.
"It would mean more responsibility for everybody on this team and do a little bit more work for everybody on the team," Richards said.
"It would be a big loss (if Washington sits) but we're a good team and we'd all have to step up," Montgomery said.
Ashton Hagans and Johnson said they had no knowledge of Washington's injury or availability.
Travis, just back from a knee injury, said that by mid-March every player makes regular visits to the training room. But he was uncertain if players wore protective boots for precautionary reasons.
"If you ask everyone that question (about injuries), everyone has something going on," Travis said. "It's just that time of the year for nicks and bumps."
No question. But it's difficult to sketch a scenario where Abilene Christian defeats Kentucky with or without Washington.
ACU played one team ranked in Ken Pomeroy's top 150 this season -- and lost to Texas Tech, 82-48. ACU coach Joe Golding dismissed his team's No. 2 and 5 scorers in February.
ACU will not start anybody taller than 6 feet 7. ACU's lineup is 6-7, 6-6, 6-2, 6-2 and 5-7. ACU ranks No. 204 in offensive rebounding percentage.
That's not the profile of a team capable of making Kentucky sweat.
"P.J. is a pivotal part of our team so obviously we're a better team with him on the floor," Travis said.
But the Wildcats are still deep and talented enough to defeat Abilene Christian without him -- if they have to.
