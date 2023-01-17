LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Have you heard the things people said about the Pittsburgh men’s basketball team, the one the University of Louisville will host Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center?
Not encouraging.
In a post at WatchStadium.com less than three months ago, Jeff Goodman ranked Pitt coach Jeff Capel fifth on his Hot Seat list for this season.
Goodman wrote, “Capel had it rolling a few years ago, but then it all unraveled and his top three players all transferred out.
“This is Year 5 and he has just 21 ACC wins, finishing no higher than 11th in the conference thus far. Sure, he inherited a tough gig, but he’ll need to make a jump to get another year.”
The folks at BetMGM.com took the heat up a notch. Capel was No. 1 on their Hot Seat list, writing that he was likely on his way back to Duke as Jon Scheyer’s assistant with Rutgers assistant Brandin Knight taking over as his replacement.
Don’t forget the forecast from the 101 media folks that attended ACC Basketball Media Day in Charlotte, N.C., Oct. 18.
Pittsburgh was selected to finish 14th.
That was ahead of one team — Georgia Tech. That was two spots behind Louisville and one behind Boston College.
Now hear this: In a season of ACC surprises, Pittsburgh and Capel are near the top of the list.
The Panthers come to Louisville (0-7 in ACC play) sitting in a three-way tie for third place with Wake Forest and Virginia. Those teams are 5-2 in conference, a half-game behind 6-2 Miami and two full games behind 7-0 Clemson.
Pitt has become what Louisville aspires to be — an overachiever capable of shocking people.
“I watch Pitt a lot,” U of L guard El Ellis said. “They’re really tough. One through five they play hard. They can shoot the ball. And they just play with a different level of confidence.
“Like you said, they weren’t expected to be this good.”
Clemson, for the record, was picked to finish 11th in the league, one spot ahead of Louisville. Clemson coach Brad Brownell was one spot ahead of Capel on Goodman’s Hot Seat list, with a prediction that Brownell had to get to the NCAA Tournament.
Well, well, well …
North Carolina, the team that earned 90 votes to win the league, is tied for seventh with Duke, which was picked to finish second.
If you check the latest NCAA Tournament bracketology that Joe Lunardi posted at ESPN.com Tuesday, Capel and Pitt are one of seven ACC programs in the 68-team field, safely listed as a No. 9 seed.
What’s going on?
“Well, one, I think the landscape of college basketball has changed with the portal,” U of L coach Kenny Payne said.
“I think that if you can take kids that come from mid-major programs or any other program and let's say they were stars at a mid-major or middle of the road guys, fourth or fifth guys at pretty good schools and now they come to your school.
“And they've had two or three years of lifting weights, running, understanding concepts and the toughness that it takes to play in this league.
“And you put them against a high school kid who hadn't seen what college basketball is. The pace of the game, the strength of the players. How hard they play. How hard they run.
“They've been in high school being really good dominant players in high school. It just not quite transferred over to the pace of this game.
“There's an adjustment period that happens. And when you look at it, you see that’s why good programs are going to the portal to get players because it's an instant way, if you get the right players, to become better to make a jump in your program.”
For the record, Pitt lost six players to the portal and three to graduation after last season, when the Panthers finished 11-21 overall and 6-14 in the ACC. Capel added three freshmen, two junior-college transfers and three guys from the transfer portal.
Those guys — Blake Hinson (Ole Miss); Nelly Cummings (Colgate) and Greg Elliott (Marquette) — are three of Pitt’s top four scorers. Hinson is 23. Cummings is 24. Elliott will turn 24 next week.
Pitt’s leading scorer (at 16.7 points per game) is Jamarius Burton, who transferred from Texas Tech after the 2020-21 season. He is 22.
Is Pitt, like most ACC teams, simply more mature and talented than the Cards?
“I wouldn’t say that,” U of L center Sydney Curry said. “We’ve just got to put a complete game in and see where that takes us.”
“I don’t feel like teams have better players than us because we’re always in the game,” Ellis said. “We just don’t play a full 40 minutes. We’ve got to learn to do that.
“It’s annoying to keep saying that we’ve got to learn to do something, that how many games (18) has it been already? But we’ve just go to continue to fight.”
Payne understands that he and his staff must successfully work the portal after the season.
“Of course,” he said. “I have to look at every single option of how I make this better. And that's definitely one of them.”
Until then, the Cardinals must grind forward with what they have. The analytics sites favor Pitt by 12 or 13 points Wednesday night.
“It just shows when you go out there and play hard, one through five, it just shows how good you really can be.
“Even with Clemson, like nobody expected them to be that good either. But they go out there and they play hard one through five every game.
“So I just feel like we just got to look at those teams ourselves, and we got to look ourselves in the mirror and see that it doesn't matter what talent that you have on your team or where you're projected or what your record is. You’ve just got to play hard because that can lead to wins.”
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.