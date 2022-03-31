BOZICH | Can underdog Louisville deliver its latest Shock-the-World moment against No. 1 South Carolina?

MINNEAPOLIS (WDRB) -- They won’t decide the women’s college basketball national championship until Sunday night at the Target Center.
South Carolina, the team Louisville plays in the first national semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday, rules the world. The Gamecocks have the game’s best player (Aliyah Boston), the game’s best coach (Dawn Staley) and total admiration from the national media.
Nobody is picking Louisville to win the same way nobody picked Louisville to beat top-ranked Baylor and its megastar (Brittney Griner) and superstar coach (Kim Mulkey) in a regional final nine years ago.
I asked U of L coach Jeff Walz about the similarities.
“Well, I think it’s similar in the fact that no one really expects us to win,” Walz said.
Walz was only getting warmed up, coming back to his team’s underdog status later in his media session.
"When someone (Tony Kornheiser of ESPN’s Pardon the Interruption show) comes out and just flat-out says the winner of the UConn-Stanford (second semifinal game) is going to play South Carolina, yeah, that’s ...
“... I’m sure they thought that the winner of that Tennessee-Oklahoma game was going to play Baylor in 2013, too. But unfortunately, that’s not what took place.
“At least let’s roll the balls out and let’s see what happens. That might end up being true, but I’d give us a fighting chance at it. When you do hear things like that, and it’s blatant about it, yeah, I would say we’re the underdog.”
On Thursday, during their media session, the Gamecocks didn’t appear alarmed that Walz and the Cardinals have a track record of delivering Shock-The-World moments.
“Do we feel pressure to win?” asked Staley, who is chasing her second national title with South Carolina.
“Yeah, because we’re a pretty good basketball team. We’re here.”
At 33-2, the Gamecocks are not only here. They are surrounded by every award and blast of publicity the game offers.
The player of the year was Boston, a powerful 6-foot-5-inch South Carolina center who delivered 27 consecutive double-doubles.
Points are not all that separated Boston from her peers. She was also voted the national defensive player of the year, recognition of the 87 shots Boston blocked.
Keep rolling video. Staley was the consensus pick for national coach of the year for keeping the Gamecocks ranked No. 1 in every poll this season.
Need more?
At $2.9 million, Staley is reportedly the game’s highest-paid coach. And the Gamecocks led the nation in attendance this season, averaging nearly 12,268 over 16 home games, about 2,600 more per game than runner-up Iowa State.
South Carolina is favored by eight points over U of L, but before anybody crowns the Gamecocks 2022 champions, here is some news to consider:
Walz and his program do have a history.
Three times, Walz and the Cards have knocked out No. 1 seeds. They did it twice in 2009: taking out Maryland and Oklahoma on their way to finishing runner-up to Connecticut.
They did it again in 2013 against a Baylor team that was considered more unbeatable than this South Carolina team. Baylor was led by Griner, a player considered more unstoppable than Boston.
Louisville stopped her. Louisville beat Baylor, 82-81. Walz surrounded Griner with a gimmick defense that he called, “the junk and one.”
It was part zone, part man and all energy. After scoring 66 points in Baylor’s first two NCAA Tournament games, Griner did not make a shot in the first half against Louisville. She finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and a belly full of regret.
I asked Walz if he intended to defend Boston the same way the Cardinals defended Griner.
“We’re going to have to make sure we’re focused on her and know where she is at all times,” Walz said. “But she’s also got pretty good teammates she’s playing with.
“So we’ll have a plan for tomorrow night, and then if Plan A doesn’t work, we’ll go to Plan B and then Plan C, if needed, and there is no Plan D.
“We’ve got three, so we’ll see how A B and C work.”
Is there anybody on the Cards that concerns South Carolina the way that Louisville must account for Boston?
That’s difficult to say.
During a 30-minute media session Thursday afternoon, neither Staley nor three of her players mentioned the name of a single Louisville player.
Staley was asked about Walz, who she coached with three years ago on a U.S. national team.
“I like how he’s wired,” Staley said. “He a super competitor, great basketball mind, great motivator.
“I’m looking forward to playing Louisville because there are only four teams standing and we’re very, very lucky to be matched up against each other.
“So I’m looking forward to an exciting semifinals. May the best team wins that plays tomorrow night.”
Even though most of America believes it already knows who the best is, overlooking Louisville’s history of Shock the World moments.
