LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Add Reid Detmers to the list (now at 73) of University of Louisville baseball players who have been selected in the Major League Baseball free agent draft since 2007.
In fact, give Detmers special recognition. When the Los Angeles Angels took him with the No. 10 overall pick Wednesday night, Detmers became the sixth first-round selection in Cardinals’ history.
As a polished left-handed starting pitcher, Detmers had one of the best curve balls in college baseball as well as the velocity to project as at least a No. 3 starting pitcher in the big leagues.
Some talent evaluators wrote that Detmers could pitch in the big leagues this season if the owners and players work out a deal to bring baseball back safely from the novel coronavirus pandemic this summer.
Only Brendan McKay (fourth by Tampa Bay in 2017) and outfielder Corey Ray (fifth by Milwaukee in 2016) were taken higher than Detmers, a left-handed pitcher some scouts considered the most big-league ready of an prospect in the draft.
Detmers excelled at Louisville the last two seasons, winning 13 games with 167 strikeouts as a sophomore last season.
He was on track for a better year this winter until the college baseball season was shut down in mid March because of the virus.
Detmers won three of his four starts, striking out 48 of the 91 hitters he faced while allowing only three runs in 22 innings for an earned run average of 1.22.
According to MLB.com, slot value for a contract for the No. 10 selection is $4.74 million. Former Ballard High School star Jo Adell is the top outfield prospect in the Angels' farm system, projected to make the major leagues soon.
Detmers’ teammate, right-handed starting pitcher, Bobby Martin, was projected to be taken later in the first round.
