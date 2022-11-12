LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — This is something nobody wants to hear, discuss or accept, but the season story about the University of Louisville men’s basketball team will not be written in wins and losses this season.
It will be written in these terms: Did coach Kenny Payne’s first Cardinal team improve?
Yes, they did Saturday afternoon against Wright State.
They also squandered a 10-point lead and lost to Wright State, 73-72, on a 12-foot jumper at the buzzer buy Trey Calvin.
After El Ellis scored 13 straight points to put Louisville ahead, 72-67, Wright State scored the final six points.
The Cards misplayed the final 12.8 seconds. They inbounded the ball to Ellis. Wright State trapped him in the corner. The possession arrow favored the visitors, who got the ball to Calvin. He shook off Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and then lifted up to score over Huntley-Hatfield and Mike James.
The Cards have dropped consecutive games buy a point, slipping to 0-2.
After falling behind by four points, the Cards scrambled back to take a 37-34 halftime lead while making 50% of their field goal attempts.
Hercy Miller gave Payne solid minutes as a reserve guard, allowing him to rest El Ellis, who played the entire 40 minutes against Bellarmine. Miller made a three-pointer and had an assist.
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield was more assertive. So was Jae’Lyn Withers.
Louisville has one more home games before the Cards depart for the Maui Invitational. The Cards will host Appalachian State Tuesday at 6 p.m.
