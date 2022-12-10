LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — It was only one play — and one play rarely determines who wins and who loses a basketball game.
Except the University of Louisville men’s basketball team has not won any games this season. The Cardinals tumbled to 0-9 with a 75-53 loss at Florida State Saturday afternoon at the Tucker Center in Tallahassee.
And when you are oh-for-the-season, one play can remind you why the struggle has been so relentlessly overwhelming for coach Kenny Payne’s first U of L team.
Louisville basketball to start the second half. The Cardinals trailed, 36-24. But the Seminoles are also a team in turmoil, winners in only one of their first 10 games.
This was a winnable basketball game.
Let me repeat that: This was a winnable basketball game.
But not when you make plays like the first play Louisville made in the second half.
Before the Cardinals scattered to inbound the ball, they huddled around Payne, who drew a play on his grease-board. His guys appeared to be paying attention.
Then, this is what the Cardinals did: Brandon Huntley-Hatfield stood at center court across from the Louisville bench to inbounds the ball. He faced token pressure.
El Ellis, the Louisville point guard, broke from mid-court into the backcourt to receive the ball. He also faced token pressure. He did not come to meet the pass, Basketball 101.
Huntley-Hatfield hesitated. He was reluctant to make the pass. He sensed the 5-second count was his enemy.
Roosevelt Wheeler and Mike James moved slowly toward center court to help Huntley-Hatfield.
But they did not come to meet the ball. So Huntley-Hatfield lobbed a high pass toward Wheeler.
Too high. Too far. Too soft.
Turnover.
Within 15 seconds Florida State converted the unforced error into a layup. And anything that happened after that? Just details.
Understand this: If you cannot inbound the basketball against modest pressure to open the second half you are not going to beat anybody.
The turnover was one of 16 by the Cards, leading to 17 points by FSU. Louisville was again outmuscled around the basket as the Seminoles outscored the Cards, 36-14 in the paint.
The Card did make 9 of 21 shots from distance (42.9%) but they were 11 from 33 on two-point attempts (32.4%). As they have for most of the season, Louisville averaged less than 1 point per possession at .779.
Ellis led Louisville with 15 points. He was the only Cardinals to score in double figures.
The Cardinals will play Game No. 10 Wednesday at 9 p.m. when Western Kentucky visits the KFC Yum! Center. The Hilltoppers defeated U of L, 82-72, last season in Diddle Arena. WKU has won seven of its first eight.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.