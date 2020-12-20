LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Indiana University football team played seven games this season.
The Hoosiers won six. They lost one — by a touchdown to No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus.
Tom Allen’s team earned the No. 7 ranking in the Associated Press writers’ and USA Today coaches poll. They were the second-best team in the Big Ten.
Not good enough for a New Year’s Six bowl game.
That was the decision by the College Football Playoff Committee, which ranked IU No. 11 and likely pushed the Hoosiers into the Citrus or Outback bowl.
"We had a long discussion about who earned their way into that top 10," committee chair Gary Barta said. "(Indiana) did not have the quality wins that Iowa State had."
The Hoosiers were snubbed for Iowa State, which lost three games to Louisiana, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. The Cyclones’ most impressive wins came against Texas and Oklahoma during regular season.
IU was likely penalized because the Hoosiers did not beat any teams that finished the season with a winning record and because the Big Ten started the season later than the Big 12 or Southeastern Conferences and played fewer games.
"They were considered a good mark on the Ohio State schedule but not quite good enough to get into the New Year’s Six,” ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit asked Sunday afternoon.
"Is it because of (quarterback Michael) Penix being out? ... I'm surprised. Indiana, to me, had a historic year. To be left out?"
Great question, even though backup quarterback Jack Tuttle stepped in and delivered a solid performance when the Hoosiers won at Wisconsin in their only game without Penix.
Multiple IU players tweeted about the decision.
"Representatives in the Big 10 need to start taking care of their own!!" offensive lineman Britt Beery said. "It is evident that the other Power 5’s already do that!!!"
Regardless of the snub, Indiana will still compete in the program’s most prestigious bowl game since the 1968 Rose Bowl. IU has not won a bowl game since defeating Baylor in the 1991 Copper Bowl.
"This is comical... I love the lack of respect," defensive lineman Jovan Swann said in a tweet. "Regardless, we will stay in our lane and on our grind."
