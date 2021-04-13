LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They go. And they come. And they go. And they ... stay tuned.
Consider it another regular Tuesday in the NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal, where there were player announcements that touched Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana basketball.
Louisville confirmed the news that broke last weekend that guard Noah Locke, a talented 3-point shooter, will transfer to the Cards from the University of Florida.
Devin Askew was not the answer for Kentucky at point guard last season, but new Texas coach Chris Beard welcomed Askew to the Longhorns’ program for next season as his second recruit to Austin.
And at Indiana, new coach Mike Woodson lost frontcourt depth when center Joey Brunk announced he planned to play his final college season elsewhere.
#CardNation — welcome @_NoahLocke to the family!!✍️: https://t.co/HG8C0qdwAm pic.twitter.com/7tIX3HaZgl— Louisville Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) April 13, 2021
Locke was one of the top players in the transfer portal because he made better than 40% of his 537 shots from distance in three seasons playing for Mike White at Florida. A 6-foot-3-inch guard from Baltimore who averaged better than 10 points per game for the Gators, Locke made 57 of 141 3-point attempts. He ranks No. 9 in Gators’ history in made 3s.
Locke will give the Cardinals six new players next season as he joins forward Matt Cross, a transfer from Miami; guard Jarrod West, a transfer from Marshall; point guard El Ellis, a junior-college all-American; and high school recruits Mike James (forward) and Roosevelt Wheeler (center).
Kentucky transfer Devin Askew has committed to Texas, he tells @247Sports.Huge pickup for Chris Beard and the new Longhorn staff. || Story: https://t.co/qhNgFiukBU pic.twitter.com/LOvlDPvNXy— Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 13, 2021
Askew bypassed his senior year in high school in Sacramento, California, to play for UK last season but struggled on both ends of the court. He shot 27.8% from distance and only 38.6% on 2-point attempts with a turnover rate of 25.4% on all possessions, the worst of UK’s guards.
Beard tried to recruit Askew to Texas Tech and quickly pivoted to bring him to Texas. Askew reportedly had offers from nearly a dozen programs.
"I chose Texas because Coach Beard and his coaching staff are completely invested into their players and player development," Askew told Travis Branham of 247Sports.com.
"They have also watched film on my game and see that my playing style and abilities will thrive in their program.”
I’m incredibly grateful for Indiana University. I have been able to get my Master’s Degree and am thankful to have been able to continue my education. I’ve decided to pursue my final year elsewhere. Thank you Indiana.— Joey Brunk (@JoeyBrunk) April 13, 2021
Brunk, who will turn 24 in November, will be headed to his third college program. He played two seasons at Butler before arriving at IU in 2019 as a graduate transfer. He averaged 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds for Archie Miller but missed last season with a back injury.
Brunk’s departure leaves Indiana with 11 players and two open scholarships.
