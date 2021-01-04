LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has a dazzling roster of men’s college basketball coaches.
There are national champions. There are Hall of Famers. These guys have more rings than Tiffany’s.
They are experienced. They are veterans. They have seen everything.
And, in the Season of COVID, there is one other thing that must be mentioned:
Five ACC coaches are solidly in the demographic considered more at risk for the novel coronavirus. From youngest to oldest, I’ll call the roll of the coaches 65 and older:
Roy Williams, North Carolina, 70.
Jim Larranaga, Miami, 71.
Leonard Hamilton, Florida State, 72.
Mike Krzyzewski, Duke. 73.
Jim Boeheim, Syracuse, 76.
Mike Brey of Notre Dame sits in the on-deck circle at 61. Then it’s a few years back to Mike Young, 57, who will bring his Virginia Tech team here to play Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center Wednesday.
Yes, they are concerned about their players. Every coach better be. I wondered if they were concerned about themselves.
"I'm like a team player," Larranaga said on the ACC coaches' Zoom call Monday morning.
"I want to practice. I want to play games. I want to stay safe. I think if we do all those things and don’t get COVID, I feel like that’s a win …
"… (but) if I get COVID, I’m probably going to say I should have opted out."
Hamilton’s team had a game against Duke postponed over the weekend. Even during his days as one of Joe B. Hall’s assistants at Kentucky, Hamilton has looked and acted 15 years younger than his birth certificate. I asked him about his COVID concerns.
"There’s no doubt it should concern everybody," Hamilton said. "It’s been documented that older people in our age group are challenged more by it.
"I’ve gotten into my bubble, my routine. I feel good about what I’m doing. So far, so good.
"But this is a challenge for any and everybody because you can stay in your routine as much as you want to, but it’s invisible. You don’t know where it is or how it’s coming. You’ve just got to hope that your routine keeps you consistent with being as healthy as possible.
"As far as I’m concerned, there’s no question that I’m concerned … but my concern only motivates me to keep trying to be as focused and diligent to see that we can avoid any negative issues."
Even today, as conference play accelerates and the NCAA shared its plan to play the entire men’s basketball tournament in central Indiana, there is not unanimity about coaches on the wisest path.
Boeheim said he believed the NCAA and ACC did the right thing by moving forward. Hamilton said that he wanted to eliminate non-ACC games and then start with conference games in January.
Williams said that he was in favor of bumping the season back several months and extending it deeper into the spring. Boeheim said an NCAA Tournament in June or July was impractical.
Brey said the goal for every team should be simple: Play as many games as possible. Krzyzewski sounded amused that the NCAA was ready to share its first batch of NET analytical rankings, considering the large differences in quality and quantity of non-league schedules.
Several coaches said the next two to three weeks will be critical, with students returning to many campuses after spending time at home over holiday break
"Scared to death is just the way I’ve approached the entire season," Williams said. "I’m scared it’s going to get worse … I’m mostly concerned with the next three weeks."
Speaking of three weeks, that’s how long Duke will be between games when the Blue Devils host Boston College Wednesday. Duke played Notre Dame Dec. 16. That was Duke’s only game since Dec. 8.
They were supposed to play at Florida State Saturday. On Friday, Krzyzewski was waved off the team bus as the Blue Devils started toward the airport.
Somebody in his family tested positive. He and his wife, Mickie, went into quarantine. Coach K will not coach Duke Wednesday. He is not certain if he will be on the bench for a game against Wake Forest Saturday.
"It’s difficult for everybody," Krzyzewski said. "Each program has to do the very best that they can … we have to do what the (medical) people who run things say we’re supposed to do."
