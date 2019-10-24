LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maybe it’s time for me to start flipping a coin. Or pulling team names out a hat. Or asking for reader recommendations.
Or stealing the picks from Eric Crawford and Ruby the Labrador retriever.
Or following the George Costanza theory of picking the opposite team my numbers (haha) tell me to pick.
After climbing within one game of .500 picking college football games against the spread for the season, I’ve staggered to a 3-10-1 record the last two weeks, while Mr. Crawford keeps making (imaginary) money.
I’m due.
Or I’m done.
We’ll find out Saturday
1. Virginia at Louisville +3 1/2, Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network, Cardinal Stadium.
Considering the challenging weather forecasts locally Saturday, this is a tough call, especially if Marc Weinberg’s early discussion that the conditions at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday afternoon could be as wet and unpleasant as they were for the Indiana State game last season … think low scoring, not only because of the weather. The Cavaliers rank second in the ACC in scoring defense, rushing defense and total defense … but Virginia is a mess offensively. They’re last in the ACC is rushing offense. Notre Dame limited them to four yards rushing and Miami limited them to 74. Those are the two games Bronco Mendenhall’s team lost … Virginia is 3-3-1 against the spread while Louisville is 4-3.
Eric: Virginia 31, Louisville 28
Rick: Virginia 17, Louisville 10
Ruby coin flip: Louisville
2. Missouri at Kentucky +10 1/2, Saturday, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network, Kroger Field, Lexington.
Good luck with this one. Kentucky remains a mystery because of its unsettled quarterback situation, and Missouri reignited the doubts that surrounded the Tigers in August after they lost to Wyoming by allowing their five-game winning streak to end in a 21-14 loss to struggling Vanderbilt … former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant has been OK running the Mizzou offense, completing more than 63% of his throws for more than 1,700 yards with 13 touchdowns and five picks … scoring is likely to be a challenge for Kentucky, which was blanked in the rain at Georgia last week. Missouri ranks in the top four in the SEC in scoring defense, rushing defense, passing defense (first) and total defense … the Tigers are 4-3 against the line while Kentucky is 4-2-1.
Eric: Missouri 28, Kentucky 24
Rick: Missouri 27, Kentucky 24
Ruby coin flip: Missouri
3. Indiana at Nebraska -2 1/2, Saturday, 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network, Memorial Stadium, Lincoln.
This is the biggest game the Hoosiers have played since (you can fill in the blank) … at 5-2, Tom Allen’s team has an opportunity to squash the discussion about when IU will become bowl eligible long before the usual deciding moment in the final game of the season against Purdue … the availability of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. remains uncertain, but redshirt junior Peyton Ramsey filled in with poise last week and was awarded the game ball after IU won at Rutgers … although the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten nine years ago, this is only the second time the programs have played during that period … Nebraska has won five straight over IU with the last Hoosiers’ victory coming 60 years ago … the Hoosiers are 4-3 against the spread while Nebraska is just 1-6.
Eric: Nebraska 31, Indiana 21
Rick: Nebraska 27, Indiana 24
Ruby coin flip: Indiana
4. WKU at Marshall -5, Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Facebook TV, Edwards Stadium, Huntington.
With a 4-0 league record, the surging Hilltoppers have an opportunity to squash Marshall’s chance of tightening the East Division race of Conference USA with a victory in Huntington, West Virgigina … the teams have one common opponent: WKU won at Old Dominion 20-3 one week before Marshall beat ODU 31-17 in Huntington … Marshall has the most balanced attack in CUSA, generating 1,518 yards rushing and 1,523 passing … WKU ranks second in CUSA in scoring, rushing, passing and total defense …
WKU has covered in four consecutive games as well as five of seven while Marshall is 2-5.
Eric: Marshall 31, WKU 27
Rick: Marshall 35, WKU 28
Ruby coin flip: Marshall
5. Auburn at LSU -10 1/2, Saturday, 3:30 p.m., CBS (WLKY), Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge.
The defining part of the schedule has arrived for LSU, which hosts Auburn on Saturday afternoon, will have a week to regroup and then visit Alabama on Nov. 9 … LSU had its least impressive offensive output of the season last week and still scored 36 on Mississippi State … LSU ranks second to Oklahoma in scoring at 50.1 points per game and third in total offense at nearly 540 yards … there is a major gap in the quarterback play between the teams. LSU’s Joe Burrow leads the SEC in passer rating, completing better than 79% of his throws for 29 touchdowns and three picks. Auburn freshman Bo Nix is just a 56% passer with 11 TDs and five interceptions … Auburn is 6-1 against the line while LSU is 5-1-1.
Eric: LSU 35, Auburn 24
Rick: LSU 31, Auburn 21
Ruby coin flip: LSU
6. Notre Dame at Michigan +1, Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ABC (WHAS), Michigan Stadium; Ann Arbor.
Jim Harbaugh’s record against Top-10 teams at Michigan is 1-10, and he’s also 0-8 as an underdog with the Wolverines. Notre Dame is ranked eighth in the AP Top 25, and after opening as a 2 1/2-point favorite, the Wolverines are now a home underdog … Michigan is the last ranked team on the schedule of Notre Dame (5-1), which sits on the fringe of the playoff picture … the Irish play three ACC teams — Virginia Tech, Duke and Boston College, as well as Stanford and Navy … the Wolverines (5-2) need a win to avoid at least a four-loss season, because they still face Michigan State and Ohio State in Ann Arbor … Notre Dame is 4-2 against the line while the Wolverines are 3-4.
Eric: Notre Dame 21, Michigan 17
Rick: Michigan 17, Notre Dame 16
Ruby coin flip: Notre Dame
7. Wisconsin at Ohio State -14 1/2, Saturday, noon, Fox Sports (WDRB), Ohio Stadium. Columbus.
What looked like the Game of The Year last week isn’t even the Game of the Week on Saturday because the Badgers melted down in the fourth quarter and lost to an Illinois team that could not beat Eastern Michigan … The Buckeyes have punished seven consecutive opponents, building a ridiculous scoring differential of 41.7 points per game … only Lane Kiffin and Florida Atlantic have scored more than 10 points against Ohio State … with a loss, the Badgers risk losing the Big Ten West title to Minnesota, which has won its first four league games and figures to move to 8-0 against Maryland on Saturday … the Badgers are 5-2 against the spread while the Buckeyes are a dazzling 6-1.
Eric: Ohio State 21, Wisconsin 10
Rick: Ohio State 31, Wisconsin 14.
Ruby coin flip: Ohio State
Last week
Eric: 3-3-1
Rick: 1-5-1
Ruby: 3-3-1
Season totals
Eric: 28-26-2 (.518)
Rick: 23-31-2 (.429)
Ruby: 21-19-2 (.524)
