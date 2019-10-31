LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — No Louisville football this weekend. No Kentucky football weekend this weekend.
No worries.
The show must go on, especially after an extremely unusual weekend where I finished one game ahead of Eric Crawford and Ruby the Labrador retriever in picking college football games against the spread. (Thank you, thank you Michigan and Auburn.)
Can I do it again?
Bloody unlikely.
But it’s time to try.
1. Northwestern at Indiana (-11 1/2), Saturday, 7 p.m. FoxSports1, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington.
The Hoosiers earned bowl eligibility last Saturday at Nebraska and will now push for their first seven-win regular season since 2007 … the status of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. remains uncertain, but reserve Peyton Ramsey has led the Hoosiers to back-to-back road wins against Maryland and Nebraska … Northwestern expects quarterback Hunter Johnson, their transfer from Clemson, to play. He has missed several games to spend time with his mother, who is dealing with a medical issue … The Wildcats are 2-5 against the spread while the Hoosiers are 5-3.
Eric: Indiana 35, Northwestern 24
Rick: Indiana 24, Northwestern 13
Ruby Coin Clip: Indiana.
2. FAU at WKU (-1 1/2), Saturday, 3 p.m. ESPN-plus, Houchens-Smith Stadium, Bowling Green.
The Hilltoppers (4-1) have a half-game lead on Florida Atlantic and Marshall (both 3-1) in the East Division race in Conference USA, and a victory over Lane Kiffin’s team would be huge for the stretch drive … the teams have several common opponents: WKU beat Charlotte by 16 in Bowling Green while FAU won at Charlotte by 18; WKU lost at Marshall by three while FAU lost a home game to Marshall by five; and FAU won at Old Dominion by 38 while WKU beat ODU by 17 … FAU started the season by covering the spread at Ohio State and is 5-3 against the line. WKU has covered the spread in its last five games and six of eight on the season.
Eric: WKU 28, FAU 24
Rick: FAU 27, WKU 24
Ruby Coin Clip: FAU.
3. NC State at Wake Forest (-7 1/2), Saturday, noon, ESPN, BB&T Stadium, Winston-Salem.
The Demon Deacons (6-1) have lost only to Louisville this season, bouncing back from their Oct. 12 loss to the Cardinals to defeat Florida State and become bowl eligible … Wake Forest ranks in the Top 10 nationally in total offense, passing offense and third-down conversions … the schedule gets tricky for Wake after Saturday as the Demon Deacons play three of their last four on the road, including back-to-back trips to Virginia Tech and Clemson … the Wolfpack are coming off a loss as well as an off week and have not lost back to back games this season … NC State is 3-4 against the spread while Wake is 3-3-1.
Eric: Wake Forest 38, N.C. State 24
Rick: Wake Forest 34, N.C. State 24
Ruby Coin Clip: Wake Forest
4. Nebraska at Purdue (+3), Saturday, noon, Fox Sports (WDRB), Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette.
The banged up Boilermakers have lost five of their last six but three of the losses have been against Top-25 opponents … former Trinity star Rondale Moore has missed the last four games because of a hamstring injury, and Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said his availability will be determined Saturday … the difference could be that talented Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez said this week that he expects to play against the Boilermakers … Purdue is 4-4 against the spread but 2-6 overall and must win out to be bowl eligible. Nebraska 1-7 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
Eric: Nebraska 31, Purdue 24
Rick: Nebraska 31, Purdue 27
Ruby Coin Clip: Purdue
5. Virginia at North Carolina (-2 1/2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network, Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill.
After a 4-0 start, the Cavaliers have wobbled to three losses in their last four games … Mack Brown lost 7 of 10 against Virginia during his first run as the North Carolina coach … the combined record of the four teams that have beaten the Tar Heels is 26-3 … the Cavaliers are 3-3-1 against the line while Mack Brown’s team is 4-3-1.
Eric: Virginia 24, North Carolina 17
Rick: North Carolina 27, Virginia 24
Ruby Coin Clip: Virginia
6. Vanderbilt at South Carolina (-15), Saturday, 6:30 p.m. SEC Network, Williams-Brice Stadium; Columbia.
After losing their first six against the spread, the Commodores finally covered against Missouri before enjoying last week off. The Gamecocks are 4-4 against the number … the Gamecocks are a mystery team. After back-to-back wins over Kentucky and on the road at Georgia, they lost to Florida in Columbia by 11 and were routed at Tennessee, 41-21, last Saturday … at 3-5, South Carolina needs three wins to become bowl eligible while facing Vanderbilt, Appalachian State, Texas A&M and Clemson.
Eric: South Carolina 35, Vanderbilt 24
Rick: South Carolina 38, Vanderbilt 20
Ruby Coin Clip: South Carolina
7. Georgia vs. Florida (-6 1/2), Saturday, 2:30 p.m. CBS (WLKY), TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville.
The team that wins the rushing battle has won this game for 13 consecutive seasons. Georgia averages 236 yards rushing, Florida only averages 142 … both teams were idle last week ... Georgia has won the last two games in the series … the winner is likely to advance to the SEC title game … the Bulldogs have failed to cover in four of seven games, including their last two. Florida is 4-2-2 against the line.
Eric: Georgia 24, Florida 21
Rick: Georgia 31, Florida 27
Ruby Coin Clip: Georgia
Last week
Eric: 3-4
Rick: 4-3
Ruby Coin Clip: 3-4
Season totals
Eric: 31-30-2 (.508)
Rick: 27-34-2 (.444)
Ruby Coin Clip: 24-23-2 (.510).
