LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Legalized sports gambling has not been passed into life in Kentucky. Indiana will start taking (and banking) your money Sunday.
Eric Crawford and I are here to break the tie.
Every week during the college football season, we will pick seven games against the point spread.
Are you in favor of legalized sports gambling in Kentucky?
Why against the spread? Easy. It’s the most interesting and challenging way to pick games. On an opening weekend, with at least 16 FBS teams favored by 25 or more, what’s the challenge in picking Clemson over Georgia Tech or even Arizona State over Kent State?
Another thing: It’s wonderful competition.
Serious fans pick winners this way. There’s an XXXL-sized list of reasons football has become American’s most popular sport. Put gambling atop the list of explanations.
The challenge is picking games the way you can do it in Las Vegas (New Jersey, Delaware, Oregon, Indiana and other forward-looking states).
That’s what Eric and I will do this season. Wish us luck. Email me (rbozich@wdrb.com) your picks or strong disagreements before you forecast an upset, not after.
Enjoy.
1. Central Arkansas at WKU (-10), Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Bowling Green, Ky.
Tyson Helton’s first game as the Hilltoppers’ coach comes against an FCS opponent that lost three of its final four games last season, beating only Abilene Christian in that stretch … Street & Smith picks Central Arkansas to finish ninth in the 11-team Southland Conference, even though the Bears add two transfers from Arkansas … Jeff Sagarin’s computer formula ranks the Bears No. 166 in the nation and favors the Hilltoppers by nearly 13 points.
Eric: WKU, 35, Central Arkansas 21.
Rick: WKU 27, Central Arkansas 21
2. Purdue at Nevada (+11), Friday, 9:30 p.m., Reno
The Boilermakers started slowly last season, losing to Northwestern, Eastern Michigan and Missouri in their first three games … Kentucky native Elijah Sindelar takes over at quarterback; he threw 18 TD passes in 2017 ... after punishing opponents with New Albany native and Trinity High grad Rondale Moore at receiver last season, Jeff Brohm is expected to feature another local talent as Christian Academy of Louisville product Milton Wright should contribute at receiver. He will wear No. 1.
Eric: Purdue 35, Nevada 27.
Rick: Purdue 38, Nevada 31
3. Ball State vs. Indiana (-17 1/2), Saturday, noon, Indianapolis
The Hoosiers head to Lucas Oil Stadium for a game that will be hosted by Ball State, which beat IU in the same venue in 2011 and backed it up in Bloomington the next season … the Hoosiers will feature a new offensive coordinator (Kalen DeBoer) and new quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., a former Tennessee commitment, who flipped to IU after Butch Jones was fired … the Hoosiers beat Ball State, 38-10, last season, averaging six yards per snap.
Eric: Indiana 35, Ball State 24.
Rick: Indiana 28, Ball State 21
4. Toledo at Kentucky (-11 1/2), Saturday, noon, Lexington
Expectations are soaring at Toledo, because the Rockets were picked to win the East Division of the Mid-American Conference by Phil Steele, Street & Smith’s and Athlon Sports … even without halfback Benny Snell and tight end C.J. Conrad, Kentucky should upgrade an offense that averaged 360.8 yards per game … it is the first of eight home games for Mark Stoops, whose team opens with three consecutive games at Kroger Field.
Eric: Kentucky 38, Toledo 28.
Rick: Kentucky 24, Toledo 21
5. Northwestern at Stanford (-6 1/2), Saturday, 4 p.m. Palo Alto, Calif.
The Wildcats won the Big Ten West last season, rallying from a shaky start that included puzzling defeats to Duke and Akron … Hunter Johnson, a former 5-star recruit who spent one year at Clemson, is expected to take over at quarterback for Northwestern, where he sat out and practiced last season … the Cardinal have slipped to the middle of the pack in the sagging Pac-12 and must replace eight starters on offense but return quarterback K.J. Costello.
Eric: Stanford 28, Northwestern 21
Rick: Stanford 24, Northwestern 20
6. Oregon vs. Auburn (-3 1/2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Arlington, Texas
Some say this is the most interesting game this weekend, matching the No. 11 Ducks against No. 16 Tigers … Auburn coach Gus Malzahn is on the SEC’s Hottest Seat and needs a victory against a Top-25 opponent with a schedule that features road games against three Top-15 conference opponents (Texas A&M, Florida and LSU) as well as home games with Georgia and Alabama … the game features two intriguing quarterbacks: Oregon senior Justin Herbert, a likely pro, against Bo Nix, Auburn’s five-star true freshman.
Eric: Auburn 35, Oregon 24
Rick: Oregon 34, Auburn 31
7. Notre Dame at Louisville (+20), Monday, 8 p.m., Louisville, Ky.
This game was scheduled when Bobby Petrino was supposed to have the Cardinals in the Top 25 and competing at the top level of the Atlantic Coast Conference. It looks like a mismatch … Phil Steele ranks the Notre Dame offensive line eighth-best in America as the Irish return four starters and feature top NFL prospects Tommy Kraemer (guard) and Liam Eichenberg (tackle) … Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly has split four games against the Cardinals, losing in South Bend in 2014 and with Cincinnati in 2007 but defeating Steve Kragthorpe in 2008 and 2009.
Eric: Notre Dame 41, Louisville 14.
Rick: Notre Dame 42, Louisville 13.
Play ball!
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.