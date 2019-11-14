LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of these weeks, Eric Crawford and I are going to get really hot, lucky or shrewd picking college football games against the spread.
It just wasn’t last week. Or the week before that. Or ...
Nobody crushed it last week. Not Eric, who missed four of seven. Not me, who missed four of seven. Not Ruby, my Labrador retriever. After the coin flip(s) went her way in a 7-0 performance, Las Vegas got the best of Ruby as she missed five of seven last week.
The good news is there is another slate of games this week. I think I’m feeling lucky.
1. Louisville at NC. State (+4), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network, Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh.
After battling two of the better defenses in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Cardinals will be matched against a team struggling on both sides of the ball in North Carolina State, which has lost three straight by a combined margin of 100 points ... the Wolfpack have been diminished by injuries, especially at quarterback ... Louisville has lost back to back games to N.C. State, including a 52-10 beatdown in Cardinal Stadium last season ... U of L offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford coached the N.C. State offensive line from 2016-18 ... Louisville is 5-4 against the spread while NC State is 3-6.
Eric: Louisville 31, N.C. State 24
Rick: Louisville 27, N.C. State 17
Ruby Coin Flip: Louisville
2. UK at Vandy (+10 1/2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network, Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville.
The two least explosive offenses in the SEC will meet at Vandy, with the Wildcats averaging 20.3 points per game and the Commodores 15.1 ... although Arkansas remains the SEC’s only winless team in conference play, Vandy ranks last in scoring offense and defense, inspiring questions about the future of head coach Derek Mason ... opponents have out-gained Vandy by an average of 169 yards per game, and all seven of the Commodores’ defeats have been by at least 17 points ... Vandy has allowed 21 TD passes, the most in the SEC ... At 1-8, Vandy is one of the worst teams in the nation against the spread, while Kentucky is 5-3-1.
Eric: Kentucky 28, Vanderbilt 17
Rick: Kentucky 21, Vanderbilt 13
Ruby Coin Flip: Kentucky
3. Indiana at Penn State (-14 1/2), Saturday, noon, ABC, Beaver Stadium, University Park.
The Hoosiers go on the road following an off week, wondering about the mental approach of the Nittany Lions, who fell from the No. 4 spot in the college football playoff rankings after losing at Minnesota on Saturday ... Penn State can still make the Big Ten championship game and claim the East Division by winning out, because the Nittany Lions also have to play Ohio State (next week) ... Indiana will rely on quarterback Peyton Ramsey, with Jack Tuttle as the back-up, for the remainder of the season after Michael Penix Jr. underwent season-ending surgery ... the Hoosiers are 6-3 against the spread while Penn State is 4-4-1.
Eric: Penn State 45, Indiana 28
Rick: Penn State 31, Indiana 14
Ruby Coin Flip: Penn State
4. Minnesota at Iowa (-3), Saturday, 4 p.m., Fox Sports (WDRB), Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City.
This is more than a trap game for Minnesota, which was voted the national team of the week for the Gophers’ win against Penn State. The three-loss Hawkeyes are favored at home, despite their struggles on offense ... although Minnesota is 9-0, the Gophers were ranked eighth in the second national playoff rankings, primarily because of their tepid strength of schedule ... Minnesota has a two-game advantage in the Big Ten West over Wisconsin with Illinois and Iowa another game behind ... the Gophers have covered six straight game (6-2-1 for the season) while Iowa is 5-4.
Eric: Minnesota 21, Iowa 17
Rick: Iowa 24, Minnesota 20
Ruby Coin Flip: Iowa
5. Wake Forest at Clemson (-34 1/2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ABC (WHAS ), Memorial Stadium; Clemson.
How big is the gap between Clemson and the rest of the ACC? For much of the season, the Demon Deacons and Tigers have been the only Top 25 teams in the league and Clemson is favored by nearly five touchdowns ... Clemson moved to third in playoff rankings, but because of the perceived lack of overall strength in the league, the Tigers would be unlikely to make the playoff if they lost to Wake, South Carolina or in the ACC title game ... Clemson has covered the spread in seven of 10 games while Wake Forest is 4-4-1.
Eric: Clemson 52, Wake Forest 24
Rick: Clemson 45, Wake Forest 14
Ruby Coin Flip: Clemson
6. Georgia at Auburn (+2 1/2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., CBS (WLKY); Jordan-Hare Stadium; Auburn.
After moving to No. 4 in the playoff poll, the Bulldogs control their postseason fate. If they win out and take the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, Georgia will return to the playoff ... the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the game presents a dilemma for the Fromm family, because oldest son Jake plays quarterback for the Bulldogs while his younger brother Tyler is a freshman reserve tight end for the Tigers. The parents have four tickets from each team and have not decided where they will sit ... Georgia is 5-4 against the spread. Auburn is 7-2.
Eric: Auburn 24, Georgia 21
Rick: Auburn 21, Georgia 17
Ruby Coin Flip: Georgia
7. Oklahoma at Baylor (+10), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ABC; McLane Stadium; Waco.
Like Minnesota, Baylor is an unbeaten Power Five team that has been marked down to 13th in the playoff poll because of their strength of schedule and unfavorable preseason ranking ... this is the biggest game for Baylor since the Robert Griffin Jr. era, earning a visit from ESPN’s College Game Day ... Oklahoma has a 25-3 edge in the series ... Baylor has covered the line in all nine games while Oklahoma is 4-5.
Eric: Oklahoma 37, Baylor 34
Rick: Oklahoma 35, Baylor 24
Ruby Coin Flip: Baylor
Last Week:
- Eric 3-4
- Rick 3-4
- Ruby 2-5
Season totals:
- Eric 37-38-2 .494
- Rick 33-42-2 .442
- Ruby 33-28-2 .540
