LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Stop the season. I want to get off, especially after picking five of seven games correctly against the spread last weekend.
Here is the rest of the story: Eric Crawford also nailed five of seven to maintain his two-game advantage over me.
Back to work with a solid group of games this weekend. EC and I disagree on a pair.
1. Louisville at Florida State (-6 1/2), 3:30 p.m., ESPN, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee.
The Cardinals beat the Seminoles in 2016 and 2017 and led by 10 points with less than six minutes to play. Deondre Francois threw a pair of touchdowns, including the game-winner with 43 seconds to play … U of L quarterback Jawon Pass had the best passing performance of his career against FSU, completing 24 of 45 for 306 yards and two touchdowns. Pass is listed as the Cards' starter on the U of L depth chart, but coach Scott Satterfield said he was uncertain if Pass or Malik Cunningham will start … Florida State is 0-2-1 against the spread this season while the Cardinals are 3-0 … the Seminoles rank 13th in the Atlantic Coast Conference in total defense, allowing 485 yards per game.
Eric: Florida State 35, Louisville 31.
Rick: Florida State 31, Louisville 24
Ruby coin flip: Florida State covers
2. Kentucky at Mississippi State (-6), 4 p.m., SEC Network, Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville.
Kentucky will try to rebound from the its fourth-quarter meltdown against Florida last Saturday by chasing back-to-back victories against the Mississippi State program UK defeated 28-7 last season … The Wildcats are 3-0 against the spread this season while MSU is 1-2, including a home loss to Kansas State last Saturday … Bulldogs’ coach Joe Moorhead was hired from Penn State to replace Dan Mullen for his offensive talent, but MSU ranks 13th in the Southeastern Conference in passing, averaging 187.7 yards per game … the Bulldogs limited Kansas State to 269 yards, but the Wildcats still managed to score 31 points … Moorhead said that he plans to have four quarterbacks ready for UK because starter Tommy Stevens has missed parts of the last two games with a shoulder injury. Stevens is an Indiana native who transferred from Penn State.
Eric: Kentucky 35, Mississippi State 31
Rick: Mississippi State 27, Kentucky 24
Ruby coin flip: MSU covers
3. Connecticut at Indiana (-27 1/2), noon, Big Ten Network, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington.
The Hoosiers were physically dominated on both lines of scrimmage and never a threat against Ohio State last Saturday in a 51-10 loss … IU coach Tom Allen said that he was uncertain if quarterback Michael Penix Jr. would return to the lineup after missing the Ohio State with an undisclosed injury. Peyton Ramsey will start if Penix can’t play … the Hoosiers are 1-2 against the point spread while the Huskies are 1-1 … UConn was idle last week, losing a home game to Illinois, 31-23, on Sept. 7 … the Huskies ran for only 10 yards against the Illini. They have lost 10 of their last 11 games and have not defeated an FBS program since handling Tulsa on Oct. 21, 2017.
Eric: Indiana 38, UConn 14
Rick: Indiana 35, UConn 21
Ruby coin flip: Indiana covers
4. Michigan at Wisconsin (-3 1/2), noon, Fox Sports (WDRB, Ch. 41), Camp Randall Stadium, Madison.
The Wolverines and Badgers were idle last week, leading into the Big Ten opener for both programs … Wisconsin has not allowed a point this season, shutting out South Florida and Central Michigan by a combined score of 110-0. The Badgers have out-gained their opponents by 819 yards … Wisconsin tailback Jonathan Taylor, a Heisman contender, ranks 12th in the nation in rushing at 118.5 per game … Michigan needed overtime to defeat Army and also failed to cover the spread in its opener against Middle Tennessee State … Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh recruited Josh Gattis to improve its offense, but the Wolverines are one of only four Big Ten teams averaging less than 400 yards per game.
Eric: Wisconsin 31, Michigan 24
Rick: Wisconsin 24 Michigan 14
Ruby coin flip: Wisconsin covers
5. Appalachian State at North Carolina (-2 1/2), 3:30 p.m., regional sports network, Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill.
More evidence of the talent that Scott Satterfield left behind with the Mountaineers a short-price underdog on the road against the state university from the Atlantic Coast Conference … App State scored 98 points while winning its first two games and averaging nearly 7 yards per rushing attempt … after upsetting South Carolina and Miami in its first two games for Mack Brown, the Tar Heels slumbered for three quarters at Wake Forest and lost 24-18 despite a fourth-quarter rally … the Tar Heels are averaging only 3.83 yards per rushing attempt.
Eric: App State 27, UNC 24
Rick: UNC 27, App State 21
Ruby coin flip: UNC covers
6. Auburn at Texas A&M (-3 1/2), 3:30 p.m. CBS, Kyle Field, College Station.
This might be the best game of the weekend, one of three that matches Top-25 opponents … Auburn is 3-0 against the spread, and the Tigers’ win over Oregon in their season opener is of the five best wins this season … despite Gus Malzahn’s reputation as a passing guru, Auburn ranks last in the SEC in passing yards per game … running the football is likely to be a challenge against the Aggies, who rank third in that category in the SEC, allowing only 87.7 yards per game … A&M is also 3-0 against the spread, including a loss at Clemson.
Eric: Auburn 24, Texas A&M 17
Rick: Auburn 24, Texas A&M 21
Ruby coin flip: Auburn covers
7. Notre Dame at Georgia (-14 1/2), 8 p.m., CBS, Sanford Stadium, Athens.
It’s a Show Me game for Brian Kelly and the Irish, because their credentials as a legitimate national contender have been questioned due of their one-sided loss to Clemson in the playoffs last season as well as an uninspired performance against Louisville in the season opener … Notre Dame enjoyed an off week after the trip to Louisville and routed New Mexico, 66-14, last week … ND quarterback Ian Book has completed nearly 62% of his throws with six touchdown passes and no interceptions … Georgia leads the SEC in scoring defense and is ranked second in total defense, but the Bulldogs opened against Vanderbilt, Murray State and Arkansas State, a schedule that Jeff Sagarin’s computer formula ranks only the 118th most difficult in the nation.
Eric: Georgia 41, Notre Dame 24
Rick: Georgia 34, Notre Dame 14
Ruby coin flip: Notre Dame covers
Last Week
Eric: 5-2
Rick: 5-2
Ruby coin flip: 3-34
Season Totals
Eric: 12-9, .571.
Rick: 10-11, .476
Ruby coin flip: 3-4, .429.
