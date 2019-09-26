LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- That didn’t take long. One week after Eric Crawford and I picked five of seven college football games correctly against the spread, we suffered losing performances last week.
In fact, the week went to the dog.
While Eric and I were 3-4, Ruby, my Labrador retriever, posted the best week of the season, calling six of seven games.
Woof, woof.
On to this week’s games:
1. Kentucky at South Carolina (-3), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network
The line on this game has moved nearly every day since Sunday, starting with the Gamecocks favored by 2 1/2, climbing to as much as 3 1/2, dropping to 2 and then climbing back to 3 … Kentucky has won five straight in the series, including two in Columbia … the Wildcats were only favored in one of those games — 2016 … although Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp made his name as a defensive guru, South Carolina ranks 13th in the SEC in passing defense as well as total defense, allowing 5.87 yards per play … Kentucky has allowed more yards per play (6.17) but 37 fewer yards per game … the Wildcats are 3-1 against the spread while South Carolina is 2-2.
Eric’s Pick: South Carolina 27, Kentucky 21
Rick’s Pick: South Carolina 28, Kentucky 21.
Ruby Coin Flip: South Carolina covers.
2. Indiana at Michigan State (-14 1/2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
After one game in Indianapolis and three consecutive home games, the Hoosiers travel to East Lansing for their first true road game and second conference game … the Spartans are 2-1 at home, suffering an upset to Arizona State two weeks ago, but they won their conference opener easily at Northwestern last week … Michigan State ranks third in the Big Ten in total defense and second in rushing defense. Opponents have averaged 1.71 yards per carry … There is a chance that Michael Penix Jr. will return to quarterback the Hoosiers, but IU coach Tom Allen will not announce his decision until Saturday … Michigan State has won nine of the last 10 in the series and Indiana has not won in East Lansing since 2001, a streak of seven games … both teams are 2-2 against the spread.
Eric’s Pick: Michigan State 21, Indiana 17.
Rick’s Pick: Michigan State 24, Indiana 9.
Ruby Coin Flip: Michigan State covers.
3. UAB at WKU (+3), Saturday 7:30 p.m., ESPN+
The Hilltoppers return from an off week while the Blazers are 3-0, but the wins have come against Alabama State and two teams with a combined record of 1-7 … the programs have not played since 2014, a game the Blazers won, 42-39 … UAB receiver Kendall Parham leads the nation with an average of 28 yards per catch … WKU halfback Gaej Walker ranks third in CUSA in rushing at better than 97 yards per game … the Blazers are 2-1 against the spread while WKU is 1-2.
Eric’s Pick: Western Kentucky 24, UAB 21
Rick’s Pick: Western Kentucky 24, UAB 21
Ruby Coin Flip: UAB covers.
4. Minnesota at Purdue (+1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar was injured on the final play of the Boilermakers’ win against Vanderbilt Sept. 7 and suffered a setback in concussion protocol last week. His availability for Saturday remains uncertain … If Sindelar cannot play, coach Jeff Brohm will likely start freshman Jack Plummer, who was 13 for 29 with two interceptions in a loss to TCU Sept. 14 … although the Gophers are 3-0, they have failed to defeat South Dakota State, Fresno State or Georgia Southern by more than seven points … Minnesota is 0-2-1 against the spread while Purdue is 1-2.
Eric’s Pick: Purdue 28, Minnesota 24.
Rick’s Pick: Purdue 27, Minnesota 24.
Ruby Coin Flip: Purdue covers.
5. Wake Forest at Boston College (+6 1/2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
Wake Forest looms as the early surprise team in the Atlantic Coast Conference, taking advantage of a favorable schedule to win its first four games … after traveling to BC, the Demon Deacons have an off week before welcoming Louisville to Winston-Salem Oct. 12 … with quarterback Jamie Newman has complete better than 71% of his passes, Wake leads the ACC in passing offense and total offense, throwing for 330 yards per game … in year seven, BC coach Steve Addazio has tried to avoid the hot seat, but the Eagles suffered an ugly 24-point home loss to Les Miles and Kansas … Wake Forest is 2-1-1 against the spread while Boston College is 2-2.
Eric’s Pick: Wake Forest 38, Boston College 28
Rick’s Pick: Wake Forest 34, Boston College 24
Ruby Coin Flip: Wake Forest covers.
6. Virginia at Notre Dame (-12 1/2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m., NBC
Is Notre Dame primed for a letdown after its major effort at Georgia? Is Virginia good enough to take advantage of an ND letdown? The Irish have had issues in the running game, ranking 85th in the nation at 144 yards per game … Virginia has been solid against the run, ranking 12th nationally in rushing defense, allowing only 75 yards per game … Virginia is 2-1-1 against the spread while Notre Dame is 2-1, failing to cover against Louisville in the season opener,.
Eric’s Pick: Notre Dame 31, Virginia 17
Rick’s Pick: Notre Dame 24, Virginia 17.
Ruby Coin Flip: Notre Dame covers.
7. Ohio State at Nebraska (+17 1/2), Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ABC
The Buckeyes have shown no signs of missing Urban Meyer, winning their first four games by an average of 44.5 points per game … Nebraska needed to rally with 674 yards of offense to win on the road against a dismal Illinois team … it was the third consecutive game Nebraska generated at least 469 yards of offense, but Ohio State has posted at least 469 yards of offense in every game, and the total has gone up every week … the Buckeyes are trying to squash the notion they are vulnerable to one road upset per season after losing as a double-digit favorite at Purdue last year and at Iowa in 2017 … Ohio State is 3-1 against the spread, while the Cornhuskers are 1-3.
Eric’s Pick: Ohio State 35, Nebraska 21
Rick’s Pick: Ohio State 45, Nebraska 20
Ruby Coin Flip: Nebraska covers.
Last Week:
- Eric: 3-4
- Rick: 3-4
- Ruby: 6-1
Season Total:
- Eric: 15-13 (.536)
- Rick: 13-15 (.464)
- Ruby: 9-5 (.643)
