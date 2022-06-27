LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A dozen days have passed since I’ve written about D.J. Wagner, the Must-Have basketball recruit in the prep class of 2023 for the universities of Louisville and Kentucky.
A passport is no longer optional if you intend to remain in the front row of the Wagner recruitment.
Bienvenidos!
A flock of college coaches will follow Wagner to Maluga, Spain this week. On Sunday, Wagner and his 11 teammates on the US 17-and-under national team departed for Spain. They will compete for a gold medal in the World Championships from July 2-10.
John Calipari of @KentuckyMBB is among those expected to make the trip to Spain to scout DJ Wagner, Ian Jackson and others https://t.co/a1qbJzuAji— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) June 26, 2022
Wagner and his pals will not be without red, white and blue support. Kentucky coach John Calipari is reportedly making the trip. A source confirmed to me Monday morning that Louisville assistant head coach Nolan Smith will also travel overseas.
Adam Zagoria wrote at N.J.com that coaches from Duke, Kansas, UCLA, USC and TCU will also make the journey.
Wagner is not the only reason to pass through customs and miss the Fourth of July. Four other top 50 players from the 2023 class made the American team as did five top 40 players from the class of 2024.
Then, remember these two names — Koa Peat and Cooper Flagg.
They’re the only sophomores selected for the squad after 18 guys tried out last week.
"They're both tremendously skilled prospects, for only being 15," said ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla, who attended the USA Basketball tryouts in Colorado Springs.
Peat, a 6-foot-8 forward, plays high school basketball in suburban Phoenix. According to 247Sports, Peat has scholarship offers from 13 Division I programs, including Indiana, Kansas and six Pac-12 schools.
Flagg is also 6-foot-8. After one varsity season, his freshman season, Flagg was labeled the best prep player Maine has produced.
He and his twin brother, Ace, will transfer to Montverde (Fla.) Academy for their sophomore seasons.
Fraschilla watched Flagg during tryouts last week in Colorado Springs and told Adam Robinson of the Sun Journal newspaper in Lewiston, Maine that Flagg was “possibly on the verge of stardom or name recognition … I think it’s safe to say, if anybody was at the training camp who knows basketball, they’d say that there’s a high likelihood that this kid will be a first-round pick someday.”
Flagg has six offers listed at 247Sports, but Duke, Michigan and UCLA cracked the list.
If those guys play great in Spain, they will quickly dial up the hype meter to the same volume as Wagner, who continues to be the center of attention in the first genuine elbow-throwing recruiting tug of war between Calipari and new Louisville coach Kenny Payne and their staffs.
The latest recruiting tidbit everybody is over-analyzing is the commitment by guard Robert Dillingham to Kentucky, which happened last week.
Although Dillingham listed Louisville as one of his four finalists earlier in the week, some suspected that was bogus. The Cards did not make a major push for Dillingham, a 6-foot-2 guard from outside Los Angeles. It wasn’t a win for Calipari as much as it was a DNP by Louisville.
Wagner is Louisville’s guy — and will be all the way until he makes his decision.
When will Wagner make a decision? Nobody is saying — or even guessing. He will compete for USA Basketball in Spain before returning home to rejoin his New Jersey Scholars AAU program at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., beginning July 17.
Six crystal ball predictions for Wagner are listed at 247Sports — four forecasting a commitment to Louisville and a pair for Kentucky. But all of those picks are at least two months old — and both picks for UK were made in 2020, one by an analyst who no longer works for 247Sports.
At Rivals, another recruiting website, basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy recently wrote: “Payne’s Cardinals suddenly feel like the favorite here, and it is starting to seem as though a decision could be coming sooner rather than later.
Of course, that does not mean Kentucky is out of the discussion, even though the Wildcats have two guards (Dillingham and Kentucky native Reed Sheppard) verbally committed for 2023. Count Calipari out at your own risk.
This is recruiting. What you write in the first paragraph could be out of date before you get to the 21st paragraph.
Let the show go on— in Spain.
