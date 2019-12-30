CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDRB) -- You cannot play a college football game without instant replay, taunting and raging disrespect. It's in the rules.
It was also in the air Monday during the final burst of buildup for the Belk Bowl game Kentucky and Virginia Tech will play at noon on New Year's Eve at Bank of America Stadium.
Credit Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr., who appeared to leave his smile in Lexington when he showed up at the two-team, hour-long media session Monday morning at the downtown Charlotte Convention Center.
I must pause here to say that when I made my list of why I believe the Wildcats will defeat the Hokies, 24-17, Tuesday that I did not factor how a 10-second exchange of potty-mouth language and dirty looks will determine the outcome.
Kentucky will win because its offensive line will bring the necessary muscle and determined technique to free Bowden and his running backs to deliver the necessary yardage for a victory.
The Wildcats' defense has also played with growing gusto. UK coach Mark Stoops has a solid group of seniors who have taken the program to four consecutive bowl games and proved they could win one a year ago against Penn State.
But strategy and personnel talk will not draw eyeballs to the television screen or stir an immediate buzz on social media.
Bowden saying that his Belk Bowl experience "was ruined a bit," and then refusing to add particulars about what ruined it will create conversation and social media macho moments.
Did the Virginia Tech players do something to annoy you?
"It will be all right," Bowden said, crisply.
It will be all right?
"Yeah," Bowden said.
We'll find out Tuesday?
"Yeah," Bowden said.
On the field or after the game?
"On the field," Bowden said.
If Aretha Franklin were still recording hits today, she'd have to change the name of her signature song to "D-I-S-R-E-S-P-E-C-T."
Frank Kay, the media representative for the Charlotte Sports Commission, said he was unaware of any incident between Bowden or his UK teammates and the Virginia Tech players.
Reggie Floyd, one of Tech's safeties, said he has never spoken to Bowden and was not aware that any of his teammates had either. Floyd told me he thought Bowden was an outstanding quarterback and a runner who will be difficult to tackle.
"I don't know any of that," UK offensive tackle Logan Stenberg said. "I'm ready to play a game tomorrow."
A video posted on Instagram appeared to solve the mystery. According to one source, as Bowden and a few teammates arrived at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for a Belk Bowl event Sunday, somebody (reportedly Virginia Tech players) barked some less than complimentary words in their direction.
That is all that was required to push the game's other storylines into the background -- at least until the serious blocking and tackling begins Tuesday.
I asked UK linebacker Kash Daniel if he believed Tech had disrespected the Wildcats.
"Somewhat," Daniel said.
"I'm not going to sit here and talk about it because I'm not going to create some media stir. But, come see about it, like Lynn said. Come see about it tomorrow."
Another reminder: Virginia Tech's ability to talk is not the reason the Hokies are considered a 2 1/2-point favorite in Las Vegas.
The primary storyline is this:
This is the final game for Tech's acclaimed defensive coordinator Bud Foster. With more than three weeks to prepare for a Kentucky offense that threw two touchdown passes in the last nine games, will Foster build a schemed to take advantage of the Wildcats' one-dimensional approach?
Tech limited five of its last eight opponents to less than 100 yards rushing. One exception was Virginia. Like Kentucky, the Cavaliers have a mobile quarterback and UVa's Bryce Perkins gashed the Hokies for 164 yards and two touchdowns when Virginia beat Tech, 39-30, on Nov. 29.
Bowden is a more dangerous runner than Perkins. If Tech fails to execute a better plan Tuesday, the Hokies will have major issues.
The secondary storyline is this: Kentucky's defense elevated itself to Top 20 status nationally by limiting the Wildcats final seven opponents to an average of 268.6 yards per game.
Stuffing the Hokies' offense, ranked only the ninth best in the Atlantic Coast Conference, will take care of stuffing all the chatter.
No matter what anybody said Monday -- or Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
