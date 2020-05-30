LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Baseball’s leadership is asleep. Has been since Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle roamed the earth.
Basketball’s leadership is not afraid to lead. Let’s remember which league — the NBA — was first to tap the brakes when others appeared determined to play on as concerns about the novel coronavirus pandemic spread in March.
Hockey’s leadership appears eager and open-minded. As we approach June 1, the NHL has delivered the most comprehensive plan for a return to action.
And, the NFL will rule.
The NFL will have the best plan. It will have the least amount of labor strife. It will generate the most attention. The rest of the sports world will get out of its way.
For the NFL’s competitors, that’s a challenge. Of course, it’s also an opportunity.
If there was ever a year for experimentation and changing the vibe, this is the year, especially for Major League Baseball and the NBA.
Circumstances have severed the ties to the 82-game regular season and four rounds of playoffs for the NBA. There simply isn’t time.
Ditto for baseball. Forget 162 games. The calendar won’t allow this season to fit neatly into the basic MLB record book. The achievements from 2020 (if there is a season, of course) won’t line up with what Derek Jeter, Greg Maddux and Pete Rose achieved in their primes. So it goes.
Baseball should get wild and crazy. Experiment. Bend the rules. Have a good time. Listen to every proposal. Don’t be afraid to be outrageous.
Then, when you’re convinced that it’s safe, get back to the games before the NFL blots out the sun.
For the NBA, how about a seeded, NCAA-style tournament?
For MLB, how about reshuffling leagues and divisions, tweaking the playoffs and stretching the rules.
In pro basketball, appoint a tournament selection committee. Create your version of computer rankings. Seed the teams. Play a 30-team tournament.
Give byes to the top eight or 10 teams and make the others play an extra round. Make it a one-and-done affair.
Yes, you would absolutely risk losing LeBron James and the Lakers, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks and other top squads before the Finals.
Nothing’s perfect. These are less than perfect times. I know your TV partners will demand more inventory. But convince them that a reduced schedule would be a trade-off for a system that would feature 29 elimination games.
Upsets are celebrated every March in college basketball. NBA fans could learn to embrace them for one season.
Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves taking down Montrezl Harrell and the Clippers would be a shock-the-world moment.
The allure of every game as a knockout game should draw more eyeballs to TV. I enjoy the NBA, especially the playoffs.
But those first-round playoff series can be interminable. Only one of the eight first-round series last season went to seven games. Six of the eight were over in five games of less. Early drama has been an elective.
Several teams out of the playoff chase have already said they are not interested in playing if their squads have no shot to advance. This would take care of that. Everybody gets a shot.
Baseball is parked in a different situation. The game was interrupted in the middle of spring training. A third of the season is already lost.
But baseball, as usual, is burning its moment for attention as the owners and players engage in negotiations that are predictably ugly.
Voices that I respect fear the entire season will be canceled because the negotiating divide over revenue is too large. I fear those voices are correct. Nobody has done more to hurt baseball than baseball.
Maybe the owners and players will understand that, make a U-turn and then bring the baseball back on July 4. Throw in some old-fashioned doubleheaders just to please me.
The 78-game regular season proposal that has been floated works. The Reds, for example, would play 12 games each against of their National Central rivals (Cardinals, Cubs, Pirates, Brewers) and six games versus each of the five teams in the American League Central.
Expand the playoffs to 12 teams — the top four from each of the three reconfigured divisions.
Enforce the pitch clock. Start every extra inning with a runner on second base. Allow players to re-enter games one time. Limit the number of pitching changes per inning to two (except for injuries).
Listen to other proposed changes. Go totally Old School and play some weekend post-season games in the afternoon. Stop making the other side looking like the bad guy. Make a deal.
Then open the parks for an abbreviated spring training and play ball!
Baseball is wasting time and a marvelous opportunity to introduce itself with fresh ideas to new fans. Basketball still has a chance to provide a farewell to remember.
