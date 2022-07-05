BOZICH | Does Louisville have most to lose in conference realignment? Poll voters think so

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The customers always write. Or call. Or text. Or respond on social media.
That’s wonderful. That’s why this is the best college sports market in America, the rare area that is invested in the future of three of the Power Five athletic conferences.
With the realignment winds howling again last week as UCLA and USC vowed to join the Big Ten and carry it to the same 16-team plateau as the Southeastern Conference, I posted five Twitter polls while trying to gauge your feelings about what is going on out there.
When I started working in this market in 1978, the University of Louisville dictated the terms in the Metro Conference, which did not play football. Kentucky (SEC) and Indiana (Big Ten) were prime and respected members in their 10-team leagues.
Geography mattered. Tradition mattered. Rivalries mattered.
They don’t matter any more.
Money matters. Television appeal matters. Football matters.
My column last week inspired a string of tasty emails and electronic messages. Dale Mattingly filed his plan for a 28-team merger of the Atlantic Coast and Big 12, a plan that dropped U of L in the same division with Cincinnati, West Virginia, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Iowa State.
I doubt that will excite Fox or ESPN but I like the idea of renewing the U of L rivalries with Cincinnati and West Virginia. Network TV would disagree.
Many other messages expressed concern about where Louisville will land when the music finally stops. That’s a legitimate question but it’s also a question that Kentucky and Indiana should be asking.
Enough batting practice. Let’s get to the results. I posted five realignment poll questions Sunday on Twitter. Four of them drew nearly 900 or more responses, with one inspiring 1,408 people to answer.
I’ll share the results here, along with my comments.
When the conference realignment wheel stops spinning, how many leagues will be left standing?— rickbozich (@rickbozich) July 3, 2022
Dr. Bo: This is a tough one, because I believe there is a short-term answer as well as a long-term answer. In the short term, I’ll go with four: SEC, Big Ten, ACC and Big 12/Pac-12 merger.
But there are plenty of informed voices who are convinced the train is racing toward a world where two super leagues will be left standing: one directed by the SEC, the other by the Big Ten.
Are you in favor of the Big Ten adding USC and UCLA?— rickbozich (@rickbozich) July 3, 2022
Dr. Bo: I’m with you. Nothing against the fine folks at USC or UCLA. I’ve visited both schools. Been to Memorial Coliseum, the Rose Bowl and Pauley Pavilion. Fine facilities, all three. Fantastic weather. Great restaurants.
But this merger is designed to create football inventory. And how many games will it create that will actually create a buzz?
Ohio State vs. UCLA and USC. That’s two.
Michigan vs. UCLA and USC. That’s four.
Penn State vs. UCLA and USC. That’s six.
Wisconsin vs. UCLA and USC. I’ll give you one there. And another one for Iowa. And another one or two if a Big Ten team gets hot early in the season and plays a good Trojans’ or Bruins’ team.
That’s the list. Other than that, there will be a string of football matchups that make America shrug. Indiana vs. UCLA? USC at Minnesota? Maryland or Rutgers vs. Anybody?
Please.
So, to get that handful of games, they’re going to force basketball teams to fly across the country in mediocre or worse weather multiple times every winter?
They’re going to ask excellent baseball and softball programs based in California to play series in Bloomington and Ann Arbor in late March or early April?
They’re going to ring up ridiculous travel costs for soccer, swimming, golf and track?
Silly. Wasteful. I don’t like it. And if you do it, do me a favor and stop talking about student-athlete welfare.
Which local Power 5 school has the most to lose in conference realignment?— rickbozich (@rickbozich) July 3, 2022
Dr. Bo: This one drew the largest number of responses as well as the second-most agreement. I’m certain there are concerned Louisville fans because of the disadvantageous position surrounding the ACC and its TV sub-par rights deal.
I suspect that fans of other local programs were eager to also vote for Louisville in the poll. The rivalry never sleeps. I get it.
My answer would be simple: All three programs should have concerns.
Indiana’s abysmal football history could inspire the heavy hitters in the Big Ten to wonder why they keep sharing football revenue with the Hoosiers. If Notre Dame joins the Big Ten, why does the league need three teams from the state of Indiana?
Kentucky has made major strides under Mark Stoops. But the Wildcats don’t rank in the top half of their football-crazy league. With the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, the highest I would rank Kentucky would be 11th-sexiest football program in the SEC — and some would have the Wildcats no better than 13th in the league.
Unless you are Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Auburn, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Texas, USC and maybe two or three other programs, you should be concerned.
Will college basketball be helped or hurt as conference realignment accelerates?— rickbozich (@rickbozich) July 3, 2022
Dr. Bo: On this one, I agree. College basketball has taken hit after hit after hit. Expect the bleeding to continue.
The Big East has been mangled. The ACC abandoned its roots for silly games like Pittsburgh vs. Florida State or Georgia Tech vs. Boston College. Big Ten aficionados have never cared for having Penn State, Nebraska, Rutgers or Maryland in the league.
And on it goes.
The NCAA Tournament remains the one tie that binds. But as football races forward in Survival of the Fittest mode, what will stop the basketball superpowers from deciding they have no interest in sharing their March Madness revenue with teams from the OVC, Horizon or ASUN conferences?
Nothing.
Sorry, Cinderella but you, too, could be pushed out the door.
Notre Dame is the key piece on the board. Where will the Irish land?(last poll. Promise.)— rickbozich (@rickbozich) July 3, 2022
Dr. Bo: Finally, the topic that unites fans across the area: When will Notre Dame be pushed off its island of independence?
My take remains that the Irish will hold out forever — as long as NBC or another network will cut them a national TV deal.
But the pool of skeptics continues to grow, and a considerable majority of respondents believe that Notre Dame will be forced into the Big Ten (which is where the Irish belong if league play becomes their future).
If that happens, the sirens will roar around the future of the ACC.
And I’ll be ready with another set of polls.
