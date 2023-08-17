LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There’s only one pick for the "Most Interesting Coach" in college football this season.
It’s not Kirby Smart, chasing his third consecutive national title at Georgia.
It’s not Nick Saban, trying to push Smart and the Southeastern Conference aside to return to center stage as he closes in on his 72nd birthday on Halloween.
It’s not Jim Harbaugh (Michigan), Ryan Day (Ohio State), Lincoln Riley (USC) or anybody else who believes his team has a shot to win the 2023 national title.
It’s Deion Sanders at Colorado.
If Coach Prime can crackle into Boulder, Colorado and make the Buffaloes relevant quickly by feasting in the transfer portal, look for more wannabe programs to steal that script. It’s a copycat world.
A year ago, the Buffaloes stumbled through a 1-11 season, with all but one loss by at least 20 points.
Enter Sanders.
Colorado sold out its season ticket allotment for 2023 by mid-April. Sanders fetched 50 players from the transfer portal. Colorado’s first three games — TCU (Fox Sports); Nebraska (Fox Sports) and Colorado State (ESPN) — are set for national TV, even though Las Vegas put Colorado’s over/under win total for the season at 3 1/2. That is at the bottom of all Power 5 schools with Vanderbilt, Rutgers, Indiana, Stanford, Northwestern, Virginia and Virginia Tech.
If Sanders wins half his games and makes a bowl appearance, he’ll get Coach of the Year consideration.
Then there is this tidbit from Colorado’s fall camp: Numbers, university logos and apparel brand are no longer the only things on the Buffalos jerseys.
Sanders gave his players the option to use a social media handle instead of their last names on the backs of their jerseys.
Starting at quarterback for Colorado this season will be @shedeursanders, to the delight of his 1 million Instagram followers. (That is Deion’s son, Shedeur Sanders, who followed his Dad from Jackson State.)
Always selling merchandise, always maximizing NIL opportunities.
*I’ve seen the lists of the top Heisman Trophy contenders in the preseason magazines. But who are the players that the betting public actually believes are positioned to strike the pose?
Counting down from No. 5 to No. 1, here the players drawing the most betting interest at Draft Kings:
No. 5 — Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton (pays $2,500 on a $100 bet) — Milton looked the part of a Heisman contender after he took over from the injured Hendon Hooker last season. He threw 10 touchdowns passes without an interception while completing nearly 65% of his throws. He also averaged more than 4 yards per rushing attempt.
But Milton is also the guy who had six interceptions and only 5 TD during his three seasons at Michigan, creating doubts he can be the best player in the country.
No. 4 — Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (pays $2,000 on a $100 wager) — Nobody questions his ability of a guy who had 14 TD catches and averaged nearly 100 receiving yards per game last season. But Devonta Smith of Alabama is the only receiver to win the award since Desmond Howard of Michigan claimed it in 1991.
It’s become a quarterback’s game and a quarterback’s award.
No. 3 — Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (pay $1,800 on $100 bet) — The last Michigan player to win the Heisman was Charles Woodson (over Peyton Manning) in 1997).
The last Michigan quarterback to win the Heisman was … it’s never happened. But the Wolverines start the season ranked No. 2 and Jim Harbaugh has scheduled them for success. There are worse long shots.
No. 2 — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (pays $1,200 on $100 bet) — Remember: LSU, not Alabama, won the SEC West last season, in Brian Kelly’s first season as head coach.
Many people believe LSU, No. 5 in the Associated Press preseason poll, will be better this season than last season. Daniels will have his shot to move to the front of the line because the Tigers play No. 8 Florida State on Sept. 3, the sexiest game of the opening weekend
No. 1 — USC Caleb Williams (pays $550 on $100) — If Williams performs the way he did last season when he won the trophy, that looks like a generous payout.
But … Bryce Young was not able to win back to back Heismans. Neither was Lamar Jackson. Nor Johnny Manziel. Nor Tim Tebow. Nor Billy Sims.
Only Archie Griffin of Ohio State (1974 and 1975) has scored twice.
Best of luck, Caleb.
Anybody being overlooked?
Sure. Former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. can make a run if he has another dazzling season at Washington. Sam Hartman jumped from Wake Forest to Notre Dame — and the Notre Dame quarterback is always a contender. If Florida State delivers on its preseason hype, former Louisville quarterback Jordan Travis will be a contender. The pros also love North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.
