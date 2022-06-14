LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The local college baseball season ended last weekend in College Station, Texas. Horse racing’s Triple Crown concluded with a shrug.
Kenny Payne and his University of Louisville’s men’s basketball coaching staff answered questions for more than an hour for several thousand season ticket holders Monday night.
Now what?
How about some tasty local college football prop wagers, which perhaps you can place in an alternate universe far, far away like Indiana.
As I like to remind Eric Crawford, I have a guy in Las Vegas: Brian Edwards, a senior handicapper for VegasInsider.com as well managing editor for MajorWager.com
Strike up the numbers, courtesy of Edwards.
Season Win Totals from FanDuel:
Louisville 5.5 ("over" -120, "under" +100 or even money. If you want to win $100 on the over, you must risk $120. To win $100 on the under, you must wager $100.)
Dr. Bo Says: The Cards won six regular season games last season and return one of the top quarterbacks in the ACC, Malik Cunningham. Scott Satterfield seems motivated to silence the skeptics. Louisville’s schedule is front-loaded for success.
Six wins is the outlook here as long as the Cards get there before the finishing stretch of Clemson, North Carolina State and Kentucky.
Kentucky 7.5 wins (-180 price to take the "over," +150 to take the "under")
Dr. Bo Says: Kentucky has not lost a non-conference game since Nov. 25, 2017. Four wins outside the Southeastern Conference is a reasonable pick. Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt are likely home wins. That’s seven. Mark Stoops can grab a road win at Ole Miss or Missouri.
Give me the over — again.
Indiana 4.5 ("under" -135, "over" +115).
Dr. Bo says: A year ago projecting four wins for Tom Allen’s team would have been trash talk. Today, five wins looks like a mammoth number for the Hoosiers. Indiana has a new quarterback, running back, wide receivers, tight end, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator.
To get to five, they’ll have to win the season opener at home against Illinois, which won four Big Ten games last season.
Not only does Cincinnati remain on the schedule, the Hoosiers must play the Bearcats on the road.
The reasonable call is the under.
Edwards said that an over/under on Western Kentucky was not available.
Week One Point Spreads:
Louisville at Syracuse, Sept. 3: Edwards said the books are split for the Cards’ opener, a Saturday night game at the lovely Carrier Dome. Some have Louisville favored by 2.5. Others have it at a full three points.
The Cards have won seven of the last eight games in this series and all the wins have been by at least three touchdowns. In the last three seasons, U of L has outscored the Orange, 127-37.
Dr. Bo Says: Give the points before the number goes up.
Miami (Ohio) at Kentucky, Sept. 3: Edwards said the line ranges from 20 to 21 points in favor of the Wildcats for their Saturday night home opener against the Redhawks.
The Redhawks have a solid veteran quarterback in Brett Gabbert, who threw for more than 2,600 yards with 26 touchdowns and six picks last season. He threw for 350 yards or more in three of Miami’s last four regular-season games.
Miami also improved to 5-3 in the Mid-American Conference last season. Considering the players Kentucky lost to the NFL Draft as well as the uncertainty around halfback Chris Rodriguez, three touchdowns is a big number for the season opener.
Dr. Bo Says: Make it Miami and the points.
Illinois at Indiana, Sept. 2: Edwards said the Hoosiers are 5.5-point favorites for their Friday night home opener.
That’s a risky number, considering the IU uncertainty at the skill positions and remembering that Illinois won at Penn State and at Minnesota last season.
Only two of IU’s nine Big Ten losses were by less than 21 points in 2021.
Dr. Bo Says: Give the points and make the Hoosiers prove they are on the uptick.
Assorted other odds from Edwards:
Games of the Year spreads from FanDuel:
- Kentucky +4 (w/ a -115 price) at Florida (-105 price on -4) Sept. 10
- Kentucky +3.5 at Tennessee Oct. 29
Games of the Year spreads from South Point Hotel (Vegas):
- Purdue -6.5 at Indiana Nov. 26
- Kentucky -7.5 vs. Louisville on Nov. 26
- Louisville +2 vs. North Carolina State Nov. 19
- Louisville -3 vs. Florida State Sept. 16
Odds to win the College Football Playoff from FanDuel:
- Kentucky: 150/1
- Indiana: 250/1
- Louisville: 250/1
- Western Kentucky: 1,000/1
Heisman from FanDuel:
- Aidan O’Connell, Purdue quarterback: 100/1
- Will Levis, Kentucky quarterback: 100/1
- Malik Cunningham: Louisville quarterback 100/1
Odds to win Conferences via FanDuel:
Louisville is 50/1 to win the Atlantic Coast Conference & 25/1 to win ACC Atlantic.
Kentucky is 40/1 to win the Southeastern Conference (tied for fourth-shortest odds with Ole Miss behind only Georgia, Alabama and Texas A&M) & 12/1 to win the SEC East (next-shortest odds behind Georgia, which is the -500 favorite).
Big Ten odds are off the board for some reason. But Big Ten West division odds are up and Purdue is 6/1.
