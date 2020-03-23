LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 college basketball championship will be a debate, a simulated tournament and a radio talk show topic until further notice.
I'm moving on -- to the 2021 season, while hoping that we have a 2021 season.
I'm not the only one. I've uncovered five pre-season polls for next season -- and Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana are all being discussed.
Let's get to the results.
NBC SPORTS
Rob Dauster is a sharp observer of the national scene. He did not include any local teams in his Top 5 but I always include the disclaimer that the early, early pre-season polls are considerably more risky than the early pre-season polls that are filed in May after NBA Draft and transfer decisions are firm. (Link to Dauster.)
Kentucky, with its roster in its annual flux, landed seventh. The team directly ahead of the Wildcats is Michigan State, while Villanova, with every player expected to return tops the list.
Louisville landed at No. 16. The Cardinals trailed four Atlantic Coast Conference teams -- Virginia (5); Florida State (11); Duke (12) and North Carolina (14).
Indiana was listed as one of the five teams that just missed the cut, directly behind Texas.
STADIUM
Long-time college basketball observer Jeff Goodman compiled the ratings at Stadium. Goodman also endorsed Jay Wright's Villanova team, but he ranked the Wildcats second, behind Baylor. Creighton, Gonzaga and Michigan State complete his top five. (Goodman's story link.)
Goodman ranked Kentucky No. 8. He wrote that he looked for Richards, Maxey and Hagans to leave for the pros. He put the chances of Quickley returning to Rupp Arena at 50-50.
Louisville finished No. 15 with Goodman and wrote that the key to the Cardinals was the decision by junior-college recruit Jay Scrubb to join Chris Mack's program or enter the NBA draft.
No mention of Archie Miller's fourth IU squad.
NEW YORK POST
Zach Braziller of the New York Post will move to the front of the line at Rupp Arena. Despite the possible losses of Tyrese Maxey, Nick Richards, Ashton Hagans and Immanuel Quickley, Braziller ranked John Calipari's team No. 1.
Braziller credited UK's top-ranked recruiting class, especially B.J. Boston and Terrence Clarke. And Terrence Clarke. He said that E.J. Montgomery may return and also Quickley. (Story link.)
The top four teams chasing Kentucky?
Gonzaga, Baylor, Creighton and Florida State.
What about the rest of the area?
Braziller only went 15 deep. He did not include Louisville and Indiana. But he did include Virginia (7), Duke (8) and North Carolina (14) from the Atlantic Coast Conference as well as three -- Iowa (9), Wisconsin (13) and Rutgers (15) -- from the Big Ten.
COLLEGE HOOPS TODAY
Jon Rothstein took a swig of ambition and ranked the field for next season 45 deep. Rothstein had Gonzaga, Villanova, Baylor, Kansas and Florida State in the top five spots.
Kentucky led the local list at No. 10.
Rothstein ranked Indiana 23rd. Miller will lose two seniors (Devonte Green and De'Ron Davis) but add a solid recruiting class which could include 5-star point guard Khristian Lander of Evansville (Ind.) Reitz.
Louisville ranked No. 29. Rothstein listed the Cards' likely starting lineup as David Johnson and Scrubb at guard, Samuell Williamson and Aidan Igiehon at forward and Malik Williams at center.
USA TODAY
Scott Gleeson did the work for USA Today. He picked Gonzaga at No. 1, chased by Baylor, Virginia and Kentucky. Gleeson wrote that only Maxey was currently projected as an NBA lottery pick.
Gleeson ranked Indiana No. 26 and Louisville No,. 34. (story link.)
