LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The cancellation of the 2020 NCAA men’s basketball tournament only added more energy to the countdown for the next college basketball season.
Agree?
If you do, you’ve come to the right place.
Joe Lunardi of ESPN posted — and updated — his bracket for the 2021 tournament (The link).
Bart Torvik, creator of an informative analytics website, posted his ratings for next season (The link).
What did they project?
Mainly good things for Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana and Western Kentucky.
First, Lunardi, who updated his bracket Tuesday.
He put Louisville and Kentucky in the West Regional — the Cards (24-7) are his No. 6 seed while Kentucky (25-6) is the four-seed.
Indiana (20-12) earned the No. 7 seed in the East Regional while Western Kentucky (20-10) is the No. 12 seed in the Midwest.
Here are Lunardi’s four top seeds:
- Gonzaga (West)
- Virginia (Midwest)
- Villanova (East)
- Baylor (South)
What did Torvik project?
Indiana is the top-ranked local squad at No. 18. The Hoosiers are booked for the Maui Invitational in November.
The Hoosiers, who return all five starters, are only the fourth-best team in the Big Ten, behind Wisconsin, Michigan State and Ohio State.
Torvik placed Kentucky No. 24 and Louisville No. 32. Western Kentucky ranked No. 67.
If you believe Shaka Smart is on the hot seat at Texas, don’t tell Torvik. He ranked the Longhorns No. 1 going into next season, followed by Gonzaga, Virginia, Florida and Wisconsin.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.