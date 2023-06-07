BOZICH | Early Final Fourcast: Kansas, Duke, Purdue, Michigan State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — In addition to publishing the most comprehensive college football preseason magazine, Phil Steele entertains with predictions.
One prediction I enjoy is Steele’s forecast of the top 10 teams in the Associated Press college football poll in August.
In fact, I enjoy it so much that it inspired me to predict how the Top 10 college basketball poll will look in November.
As a voter in the AP hoops poll, I’m constantly searching for information for next season. For my predicted Top 10, I looked at the updated rankings for the 2023-24 season from five sources:
Gary Parrish at CBSSports.com; Jeff Borzello at ESPN.com; Andy Katz at NCAA.com; Jeff Goodman at Stadium.com; and Bart Torvik’s computer power formula at barttorvik.com.
I logged the Top 25 from all five, assigning points for every ranking — 25 for a first-place vote; 24 for a second-place vote; 23 for a third-place vote, all the way to 1 point for a 25th-place vote.
Here are the projected 2023-24 rankings — from 10 to 1.
(Spoiler Alert: Don’t look for Louisville, Kentucky or Indiana. The Cardinals, Wildcats and Hoosiers failed to crack anybody’s Top 10. In fact, Kentucky was the only local team to make a Top 25. The Wildcats are No. 25 with Parrish at CBS, 24 with Borzello at ESPN, 18 with Katz at NCAA and 25 with Goodman at Stadium. Torvik’s formula dropped Kentucky to No. 31 after the departures of Oscar Tshiebwe and Chris Livingston.)
10. Tennessee and Gonzaga (tied with 72 points)
The Vols were ranked as high as No. 3 by Torvik and No. 5 by Borzello because they return three starters and added top transfers Chris Ledlum of Harvard and Dalton Knecht of Northern Colorado. The Zags lost Drew Timme after his 17th season but added three quality portal prospects, especially guard Ryan Nembhard of Creighton.
9. Connecticut, 74 points.
Replacing Adama Sanogo, Andre Jackson and Jordan Hawkins will test coach Danny Hurley as the defending national champion, but the Huskies have a player of the year candidate in center Donovan Clingan as well as a Top 10 recruiting class. UConn is back.
8. Marquette, 84 points
There’s a reason Marquette extended Shaka Smart’s contract through the 2029-30 season. They expect more good things from the Golden Eagles. Smart returns five of his top six players from a 29-win team that outperformed UConn in the regular season and Big East Tournament.
7. Florida Atlantic, 87 points
No misprint. Not only did the Owls retain head coach Dusty May, the lure of Power 5 exposure and greater NIL opportunities did not crack the FAU roster. All five starters return from the team that beat Memphis, Tennessee, Kansas State and mighty Fairleigh Dickinson in its Final Four run.
6. Creighton, 89 points
The Bluejays were this close to defeating San Diego State and winning the South Regional at the KFC Yum! Center. Greg McDermott’s record shows he is a savvy talent evaluator in the transfer portal. Adding Utah State point guard Steven Ashworth to center Ryan Kalkbrenner and wing Baylor Scheierman will make Creighton a contender in the rugged Big East.
5. Houston, 94 points
Kelvin Sampson is another transfer portal shark. The Cougars rebuilt their backcourt by adding LJ Cryer of Baylor and Damian Dunn of Temple. This season Houston moves into the Big 12 so no more trips to East Carolina and Tulane.
4. Michigan State, 108 points
Everything has gone right for Tom Izzo during the off-season, leaving him with his best returning group of players in years. Guard Tyson Walker and forward Malik Hall decided to use their fifth seasons. A.J. Hoggard did not jump to the NBA or transfer portal. With 5-star Xavier Booker and 4-stars Coen Carr and Jeremy Fears, Izzo welcomes a Top 5 recruiting class. Beware Sparty, my pick to win the national title.
3. Purdue, 114 points
Can Purdue center Zach Edey do what Tshiebwe could not do at Kentucky — repeat as the consensus national player of the year?
Good luck. Edey will discover the joys and challenges of unrealistic expectations.
Like Tshiebwe, Edey should be motivated by memories of a stinging first-round NCAA Tournament defeat. Other than Brandon Newman, who transferred to Western Kentucky, Matt Painter has all the pieces to stop the chatter that his team underperforms in the NCAA Tournament.
2. Duke, 116 points
This time the Blue Devils will not be freshman-dependent. Jon Scheyer welcomes four starters from the team that won 10 straight, including the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament before it was out-toughed by Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
If anybody can overtake Edey for player of the year, it is Duke’s Kyle Filipowski, whose ability to play on the perimeter makes him an ideal NBA prospect. Scheyer also has four 5-stars he can ease into the rotation.
1. Kansas 124 points
The Jayhawks were the pick as the top team from all four human polls with Torvik’s formula listing Kansas second behind Purdue.
It’s hard to argue against the starting five coach Bill Self put together by adding Michigan center Hunter Dickinson and Towson State wing Nick Timberlake to his returning trio of Dajuan Harris, Kevin McCullar and K.J. Adams.
That’s all for the hoops forecast. For the record, this is Phil Steele’s projected AP preseason Top 10 for football:
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Michigan
5. Penn State
6. LSU
7. Florida State
8. Clemson
9. USC
10. Notre Dame.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.