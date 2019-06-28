LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The surest sign that college football season is getting closer arrived this week in my email file.
Brian Edwards, the managing editor of MajorWager.com as well as the operator and oddsmaker at BrianEdwardsSports.com, shared a string of point spreads, projected win totals and over/under numbers for the 2019 season.
His numbers are slightly more bullish on the local teams than the ones that I shared from FanDuel earlier this week — at least for Mark Stoops and Kentucky.
This is what Edwards wrote:
Projected Season Win Totals (regular-season games only; conference-championship games don't count, nor do bowl games):
Indiana 6 wins ("over" -140, "under" +100; in other words, a bettor must risk $140 to win $100 to take the "over" or bet $100 to win $100 by taking the under.)
Kentucky 6.5 wins ("over" -175, "under" +135)
Purdue 7.5 wins ("under" -170, "over" +130)
Louisville 4 wins ("under" -180, "over" +140)
Nothing for Western Kentucky yet.
Trinity High School grad and New Albany native Rondale Moore is listed at 60/1 odds to win the Heisman Trophy for coach Jeff Brohm at Purdue.
Assorted games:
U of L: +20 points vs. Notre Dame (Sept. 2), +850 on money line (risk $100 to win $850 if Louisville wins outright), 150/1 odds to win Atlantic Coast Conference, 2,000/1 to win College Football Playoff.
Louisville +33.5 vs. Clemson (Oct. 19).
Kentucky +7.5 vs. Florida (Sept. 14)
Kentucky -14.5 vs. U of L (Nov. 30).
Kentucky: -13 vs Toledo (Aug. 31), 40/1 odds to win Southeastern Conference, 1,000/1 to win CFP.
Purdue -9 at Nevada Aug. 30 with 35/1 Big Ten odds, 300/1 CFP.
Purdue +6.5 at Wisconsin (Nov. 23).
Purdue -2.5 vs. Nebraska (Nov. 2).
Purdue +10.5 at Penn State (Oct. 5).
Indiana -16.5 vs. Ball State (Aug. 31 in Indianapolis); 75/1 Big Ten odds, 2,500/1 CFP odds.
Western Kentucky: +3350 to win Conference USA title, 1,000/1 CFP.
