LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Get ready for a new rivalry on the local college sports scene, especially in basketball.
On Friday, Eastern Kentucky told the Ohio Valley Conference league office that it planned to leave the OVC, its home since 1948. EKU is expected to join the ASUN, the same conference that Bellarmine University joined when the Knights began their upgrade to Division I basketball during this academic year.
The Colonels will make the move July 1 and compete in the ASUN during the 2021-22 academic year.
EKU, from its home in Richmond, was one of the founding members of the OVC in 1948.
Jacksonville State, another OVC member based in Alabama, is expected to make a similar move later this year. OVC commissioner Beth DeBauche emailed this statement on Friday morning:
“Eastern Kentucky University informed us in writing, and Jacksonville State University has verbally informed us of their intention to leave the Ohio Valley Conference. By its very nature, conference membership is dynamic as institutional priorities and areas of focus change. We respect that evolution and value the fact both institutions will always be a valued part of our illustrious past. We wish them well and plan to follow our rules to ensure a smooth transition process."
The move to the ASUN should enable Eastern Kentucky to expand its footprint into Georgia and Florida. The 12-team OVC has programs in only four states — Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri.
In addition to Bellarmine, ASU members include one school in Tennessee (Lipscomb); one in Virginia (Liberty); one in Georgia (Kennesaw State); potentially two in Alabama (North Alabama and Jacksonville State) and four in Florida (Florida Gulf Coast, North Alabama, Stetson and Jacksonville). EKU recruits heavily in Georgia and Florida.
There has also been speculation that Central Arkansas is considering a move to the ASUN, which has its league office in Macon, Georgia.
Only four ASUN schools have football programs — Kennesaw State, Liberty, North Alabama and Stetson — all in different conferences. EKU plans to continue to compete at the FCS level in football.
According to one report, the ASUN is considering the addition of football at the FCS level, although Liberty would remain an FBS football program.
With an enrollment of nearly 17,000, EKU is the largest school in the OVC. The Colonels will have the second largest enrollment in the ASU, trailing Kennesaw State, which has more than 35,000 students.
The Colonels have won 13 of 15 men’s basketball games this season for coach A. W. Hamilton. EKU remains second, behind Belmont, in the OVC standings.
According to the power formula at Ken Pomeroy’s analytics web site, the conferences are of similar overall strength. The OVC ranks No. 25 of 32 schools in Pomeroy’s ratings, while the ASUN is No. 26.
