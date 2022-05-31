LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mike Pratt chased down Pete Maravich when chasing down Maravich was the toughest thing to do in college basketball.
He averaged better than 19 points per game as a senior at the University of Kentucky on a team featuring Dan Issel as the centerpiece of coach Adolph Rupp’s offense.
He played two seasons for the Kentucky Colonels in the American Basketball Association, coached at the University of Charlotte and scouted for NBA teams. For the last 20 years, Pratt has excelled again as the analyst on the UK radio network.
Today, Pratt, 73, faces his most difficult challenge: beating cancer. And today Kentucky fans — and all basketball fans in the Kentuckiana area — can help him.
Three years after Pratt was diagnosed with colon cancer, he has decided to shift his treatment plan to a more holistic, integrative and alternative therapy program: Hope4cancer, a facility which has treated cancer patients at two facilities in Mexico since 2000.
Pratt’s treatment plan will begin June 16. The costs involved are not covered by traditional medical insurance. Pratt’s family and friends have established an account at GiveSendGo.com to pay for his treatment.
They established a goal of $95,000. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than $25,000 has been raised.
One thing that makes #BBN special is how we fiercely take care of and protect our own. It’s time to do that again.If you know Mike Pratt, you know what a special man he is. He’s a dear friend to many and a gentleman to all. And Mike needs our help.https://t.co/eFuZ4BDanX— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) May 30, 2022
Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari said he will contribute $50,000 as soon as the first $50,000 is raised, assuring the goal will be reached. (Here is the link if you would like to contribute.)
"That’s just an incredibly generous contribution by Cal," said Issel, one of Pratt’s closest friends as well as his co-host on their daily radio from 10 a.m. to noon on 680 AM in Louisville.
The campaign was created by Christina Stone. According to the information at the GiveSendGo website, Pratt was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2019. After initial treatment, a tumor was discovered in his liver. Pratt has also undergone radiation treatment on his jaw and back.
The website says the cancer has returned and spread. Issel said that Pratt is battling pneumonia and fatigue.
BBN, we need your help to raise funds for Mike Pratt & his cancer battle, to defray some medical costs not covered by insurance plus travel for a treatment program. Here's the link and thanks for anything you can give....https://t.co/2ezhSC8mT7— Tom Leach (@tomleachKY) May 30, 2022
"Mike’s one of the toughest guys that I know," Issel said.
"He’s just written a book with (UK radio voice) Tom Leach (titled, 'Kentucky Basketball: Two Decades Behind the Scenes'). I know there were days when he didn’t feel like driving two blocks. But he pushed himself and went to a lot of book signings."
That is textbook Pratt. He arrived at Kentucky in 1966 from Dayton, Ohio, part of a superb recruiting class that featured Issel (an Illinois native), Kentucky Mr. Basketball Mike Casey and Randy Pool from Tennessee.
Originally, the UK basketball coaches made Issel and Pratt roommates at Hagan Hall. That arrangement barely lasted a month.
"We just didn’t get along," Issel said. "It just didn’t work."
So, the roommates were swapped. Pratt bunked with Casey.
And the entire group worked it out. Freshmen played on freshman team in that era of college basketball. During their three-season run, Issel, Pratt and Casey won 71 of 83 games. They went 49-5 in the Southeastern Conference, winning the league title every year.
Although the Wildcats finished the season ranked in the top seven nationally in the final Associated Press poll all three seasons, they did not reach the Final Four, losing a regional final to Ohio State by one point in 1968 and another regional final to Artis Gilmore and Jacksonville, 106-100, in 1970.
Pratt completed his UK career with 1,359 points, which still ranks 26th on the school’s all-time scoring list but No. 12 among guys who played fewer than four seasons.
As a senior, Pratt dropped 42 points on Notre Dame and 27 on Maravich and Louisiana State. As a 6-foot,-4-inch guard, Pratt grabbed 18 rebounds against Mississippi State.
"Mike was a heckuva player," Issel said.
And a heckuva competitor. Now, the competition is against cancer, and Pratt’s friends can help.
"The plan is for Mike to get better and that he’s going to be fine," Issel said. "That’s our prayer."
