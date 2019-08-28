LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The guessing game ended. Notre Dame and Louisville each moved a pawn. Kickoff has inched closer.
We have an official two-deep depth chart for Scott Satterfield's first game as the U of L head coach -- Monday at 8 p.m. against the Fighting Irish in Cardinal Stadium.
That likely means Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly also allowed a peek at his two-deep. But at noon, I could not find it.
Before I return to looking for it, here are Five Takeaways From Louisville's Two-Deep:
1. Ten Returning Cards' Starters
There are multiple ways to define returning starters. I chose this one: Guys who started Louisville's 2018 season-ending game at Kentucky.
Ten guys qualified as likely starters for ND. I used the word "likely" because three players are listed as possible starters against the Irish.
The three returning offensive starters are offensive tackle Mekhi Becton; receiver Seth Dawkins and center Cole Bentley, although Bentley was listed as a possible starter with T.J. McCoy.
The five certain returning defensive starters are nose tackle G.G. Robinson; end Tabarius Peterson; linebacker C.J. Avery; linebacker Dorian Etheridge; and safety Khane Pass.
Cornerback Cornelius Sturghill is listed as a possible starter with Anthony Johnson. The other cornerback starter is also a split position -- P.J. Mbanasor is scheduled to share the job with Chandler Jones.
2. Running Back Surprise
Hassan Hall earned most of the hype as the Cards' top running back but he is not listed as the first-team halfback. Top billing went to Javian Hawkins.
Hawkins is a redshirt freshman who played in four games last season, earning two carries for eight yards. Some argue he is the fastest player on the team. He'll have to be. Hawkins is listed at 5 feet 9 and 179 pounds.
Hawkins might have the best nickname on the team: PlayStation.
3. Class Breakdown
Hawkins is the only freshman or redshirt freshman listed with the first team.
By my count, the Cardinals are scheduled to start seven seniors or graduate transfers, nine juniors; five sophomores and Hawkins.
4. Freshman Scorecard
Satterfield had playing time to offer in his first recruiting class, and several true freshmen appeared on the depth chart.
Quarterback Evan Conley was listed as a third-teamer, behind Jawon Pass and Malik Cunningham.
Joshua Black of Stone Mountain, Ga., was the second team left offensive guard.
Jackson Gregory of Cleveland, Ohio was the second team right offensive guard.
Renato Brown of West Palm Beach, Fla., was the right offensive tackle.
When Satterfield said his team lacked depth along the offensive front, it was not coach speak.
5. Searching For Experience
According to the U of L media guide, the Cardinals will start nine guys who have 11 more college starts, a list led by Etheridge, who started 13 as a freshman in 2017 and 10 last season while he battled injuries.
Becton (22) is the only other player with 20 starts. Dawkins and Pass have 18, Robinson 16, Bentley 15, Bell and Dez Fitzpatrick 13 and Sturghill 11.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.