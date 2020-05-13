LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- They say that Alabama is considering substituting a game with TCU while subtracting a game against Southern California.
They say some Power Five schools are ready to plunge into the college football season even without a vaccine for the novel coronavirus while others will remain on the sidelines.
They say the college football season could be delayed, shortened or jumbled.
Vince Tyra, the athletic director at the University of Louisville, has read and heard the rumors that you have heard.
All he knows for certain is this: It’s all speculation.
No decisions have been made. Don’t expect any until at least next month.
Yes, Tyra hired Ryan Blagg, an assistant coach at Baylor, to replace the retired Mark Crabtree as the Cards’ golf coach. No, there have not been additional developments in the NCAA’s case against the U of L men’s basketball program.
But in terms of the pandemic, Tyra said U of L and the Atlantic Coast Conference remain in the same two-month holding pattern that began when the ACC canceled its men’s basketball tournament March 12.
“No, there really hasn’t been (any decisions),” Tyra said during a media conference call Wednesday afternoon. “We’re on daily calls right now in the ACC. You can see it’s a lot of speculation.
“I think in the end that it’s nice that a lot of us ADs think we have a big voice in this. But in the end, it’s people that are a lot sharper than us in the medical field.
“Obviously, there are going to be some medical officials that make those calls.
“All we can do is just prepare for dates. And just be prepared for different toll gates for when we can one, bring athletes back on campus; and two, when they might say, ‘Let’s go!’
“But it’s fun to talk about hypotheticals. But in reality, that decision is further away than closer. I don’t see it coming in a week or two. Probably not even the next 30 days.
“I just think all we can do right now as a conference and in college sports is just prepare for return to play, which we’ve been doing a lot of.
“And it’s clear that much like a lot of the other decisions that we’ve done inside this athletic department, I’m proud to say that we’re a leader in the conference in terms of our steps that we’ve taken so far.”
Earlier this week, the 23 schools in the California State university system announced that in-person classes for the fall semester have been canceled, along with fall sports. Although none of those schools are in Power Five leagues, the announcement stirred speculation that other schools would follow with a similar decision.
“As far as the California announcement, none of the ACC schools have any games scheduled with them,” Tyra said. “So we didn’t spend a lot of energy on it. Seems premature. We’ve got four months, about. Just shy of four months before we’d have a kickoff.
“We’re learning so much by the week, it just seems like a quick trigger. I don’t know all the reasons that went into their decision...
“...I think the league had already talked about it. If every school wasn’t ready to go, the league would likely go without them.
“We have 15 football playing schools in our conference with Notre Dame. I think everybody’s got their head around all the different conferences and made notes out there that if 12 or 14 are ready to go and one or two aren’t, we’ll go on and play.
“I think what conferences do, there’s a lot of discretion at the conference and school level. I think the NCAA doesn’t control the states.
“And the states set their rules around what’s going to happen in terms of what you can do returning to campus and opening facilities and things like that.
“We’re watching what’s going on in local and state government here. We’ll have our kids back on campus as soon as we get the go-ahead and as soon as we think we’re ready and have as much precautions in place. It won’t be the NCAA who tells us.”
Tyra was also asked how the ACC would precede if a dozen schools decided to play football but the others were not ready to proceed.
“Michael Strickland (the league’s senior associate commissioner) is in charge of football at the conference,” Tyra said.
“I see it how he’s going to see it. He’s the scheduling guru that has to come up with all the options and probabilities.
“I can’t remember how many schools in the ACC have already announced they’ll be on campus or plan to be on campus in the fall. Nine or 10 maybe already.
“That’s going to be on his shoulders to work it out. I’m sure he’ll be working.
“There’s daily contact between the Power Five conferences, the commissioners. And certainly Michael Strickland, who is in charge of football for us, is involved in those conversations. It’s hard to speculate on how he would work that out, but I know his mind is working.”
