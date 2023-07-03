BOZICH | For Russ Smith, Louisville's TBT run could be worth more than $1 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ask Russ Smith anything and odds are you'll get a humorously insightful answer into what drives him to perpetually achieve.
The bourbon industry. His world travels. His decision to make Louisville his home. His outlook for the University of Louisville basketball program.
But there is one question that stops him. Leaves him with a shrug. Transforms his perpetual smile into a sincere look of bemusement.
Grinds the interview to a halt.
This is The Question:
Why hasn't a single NBA team found a spot for Smith's dynamic offensive talent since Dec. 27, 2015?
Hosted Camp DLo’s Pro Showcase yesterday for the 2nd year in a row. Devin Booker and Obi Toppin pulled but star of the show was Russ Smith. Real Louisville legend!! pic.twitter.com/pgT8OEYnx2— BOGUS. (@WhereIsMeechie) July 1, 2023
"I don't know," Smith said.
Pause. Long pause.
"Some people like the iPhone over Samsung, you know," Smith said. "Samsung is a great phone, right? Apple just looks more appealing. It's optics."
Why hasn't a guy who has scored big numbers everywhere he has played earned a spot as a late-game microwave offensive player as the 11th or 12th man on one of the NBA's most ineffective rosters?
Smith does not have the answer. He guesses it is the size thing. His growth spurt ended before he arrived at the University of Louisville in 2010, leaving him 6 feet tall with about 165 pounds tucked on his dynamic frame.
NBA people see 6 feet and they think 5-10. They think defensive issues. They think it's safer to roll with somebody who is 6-3 with long arms who can defend over a 6-foot scorer.
"I look at myself on TV and think, 'I'm small,'" Smith said.
"I think, optics wise, it doesn't look appealing. I get it."
Get this: Social media erupted last Friday afternoon when Smith dropped 34 points in one quarter on a team that featured NBA guards Devin Booker and DeAngelo Russell in a pick-up game at MidAmerica Sports Center in Eastern Jefferson County.
My guy @Specter_Smit in a pick up setting w/ a crowd is LEGENDARY to watch!!!— Peyton Siva Jr (@PeypeySiva3) June 30, 2023
"I just got hot," Smith said. "When I get hot, that can happen."
Smith upgraded from a professional league in Israel to a Division II team in Italy last season and averaged 24.3 points per game. That was fourth in the league in scoring, production driven by Smith leading the league in free throws made as well as free throw percentage. Smith still plays as fearlessly as he did for Rick Pitino.
In a nine-year professional basketball career that has bounced him from Turkey to China to Israel to Italy (with brief stops in New Orleans, Memphis, Wilmington, Delaware and Fort Wayne, Indiana) Smith has scored as many as 81 points in a game (in China) while posting 47 double-doubles and three triple-doubles.
And you're telling me that Smith could not be as skillfully utilized as the last two or three guys on the bench of any NBA team that failed to make the playoffs?
Color me doubtful.
Smith believes it because he has lived it. He played in 27 NBA games in his first two seasons after leaving U of L in 2014. After he was released by the Memphis Grizzlies late in 2015, Smith made the entirely reasonable decision to sign up for more playing time and money overseas.
Smith turned 32 last April. His career has moved into its final crossroads. During this offseason, he must decide if he wants to return to his Division II team in Nardo, a city of roughly 31,000 in southwestern Italy, seek a roster spot in the more competitive top level of European basketball, consider a team in Asia or make one last run at the NBA.
"My biggest issue is I've just been hurt," Smith said. "Now that I'm healthy, I can do some things.
"So training camp is a possibility. But if NBA training camp (doesn't work out), I'll go to Asia or more than likely go back to Italy."
Until then, two things will drive Smith this summer:
The first is chasing the $1 million winner-take-all prize in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) with many of his former University of Louisville teammates on The Ville squad, which will play its opening game July 25 at Freedom Hall. Smith played his entire Cardinal career downtown at the KFC Yum! Center. He's eager to compete in Freedom Hall in front of fans who always want his autograph.
The second is to continue to market and expand the distribution area of Mr&Mrs, the bourbon Smith and several friends and associates brought to market more than two years ago.
Since his return from Italy, Smith has done signings and tastings in Lexington, Bowling Green, Owensboro, Elizabethtown, Danville and a variety of stores and bars in Louisville. Although the bourbon is currently available in Kentucky and Ohio, Smith said they will expand into Delaware, Maryland and Virginia by the end of August. He is working on extending its reach into Tennessee, Indiana, Chicago and New York in 2024.
This is not a venture where he shows up to pose for pictures. Smith is involved in marketing, supply chain issues and other parts of the business. The bourbon has been distilled in Harrodsburg but Smith said the company is building a distillery in Shelbyville, Ky.
"I handle all the stuff except the actual chemistry behind it and I think I'll end up doing that 10 years down the road," Smith said.
He is as heavily involved in growing the bourbon brand as he is in re-connecting with Peyton Siva, Chane Behanan, Wayne Blackshear, Kyle Kuric and other former Cardinals who will try to win $1 million this summer.
"I want to play with my guys that I've hooped with when we were winning (at Louisville)," Smith said. "I knew it was going to be fun the moment I signed.
"I know it's going to be difficult. It's not going to be easy. We all know that. The chances of us winning (six games) is going to be really difficult.
"We're good enough to win the whole thing but we've also got enough work to do that we can lose the first game, so you have to find a healthy balance ...
"We all know each other and we're excited to work with each other and we just understand each other's hearts. We're in it for the right reasons."
And maybe one of the unintended results will be that several NBA teams will consider giving Russ Smith one final look. They're missing on a guy who always delivers.
