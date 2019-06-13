LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — I don't expect you to care about how the local football coach treats the scrubs trying to write about his team.
I expect you to shrug. Media relations don't help a program win. (And they don't make one lose.)
Media-coach relations are not your responsibility. They're mine.
But follow along anyway, because I believe you will benefit in the aftermath of Coach P(aranoia) and his pals being pushed out of the University of Louisville football complex by athletic director Vince Tyra.
The coach who wouldn't allow live video from one U of L spring game. The one who wouldn't allow photos of the Cardinals' players acting like 20-year-olds while posing for team pictures on media day.
The guy who changed hosts of his weekly coaches' radio show not once but twice because he had issues with guys who were as team friendly as anybody could imagine.
The staff that raged at media members they suspected of sneaking a peak on the field while walking from the Cardinal Stadium parking lot to an interview area beneath the east side of the stadium on practice days.
The staff that refused to sign off on a feel-good story about players' dorm assistant Paul Gering because they didn't believe the intent of the story was beneficial to the football program.
I could go on. But you get the picture — and it was a picture of a coach who saw a spies from Clemson or Kentucky hidden behind every potted plant.
But I'll leave you with this: All that secrecy wrapped in paranoia translated to the most inept, dispiriting and underachieving college football season that I can remember.
The record was 2-10, punctuated by a nine-game losing streak and a coaching change.
In comes Scott Satterfield, who certainly seems committed to opening his program to more cameras, audio recorders and notepads.
Why? Satterfield understands tickets need to be sold, recruits need to be hooked and fans want to learn about their team.
"We don't try to hide anything," Satterfield said Thursday during a media availability at his camp for young players at Cardinal Stadium. "We try to be upfront and honest. Compete extremely hard in every thing that we do, but we're going to try to do it the right way. Integrity means a lot of us. We're getting that across to the moms, the dads and the recruits themselves. They get to see that and they want to be a part of that."
Satterfield will take it up a notch in August. He has agreed to provide behind-the-scenes access to a production crew from the ACC Network during his first fall camp with the Cards, who will debut at home against Notre Dame on Sept. 2.
Satterfield said more details will be forthcoming. But he was part of an Appalachian State staff that allowed similar access to a Fox Sports crew in 2007, leading into the team's season-opening trip to Michigan.
The game App State won, 34-32.
Satterfield said the Fox Sports package won multiple awards and translated into immense publicity for the App. State program.
"It's not like we're out here doing things that we shouldn't be doing," Satterfield said. "I just think it gives the fans and the public an inside view of how we work and how we do things.
"That's something that people like. They like to see the interviews, the behind the scenes. It's going to be interesting; we're going to see how it all evolves."
Anything else?
"Maybe we can duplicate (the upset victory) this year," Satterfield said.
Satterfield said that he was unaware Louisville is a 19½ point underdog against Notre Dame.
He said that he has been pleased by recruiting, which has resulted in nine commitments for the Cards' 2020 class. He praised quarterback Puma Pass for becoming a more vocal leader.
He made the standard coaching comments that his team is bigger, stronger and faster than it was in February. He said that he and his staff have worked vigorously to improve relationships with local high school staffs.
Satterfield said he was eager to get to work on the field as well as in front of the cameras.
"People will be able to see how we operate," Satterfield said. "People will see a team that works their tails off and at the same time has fun and people are going to want to be a part of that. So we're going to put that out there and just let the nation know how we operate here."
