LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips obsessed on the term "gated communities," during his media address at ACC Kickoff last Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Phillips suggested college football's Power 5 conferences need to act more collegial toward each other. His message to the Big Ten and Southeastern conferences was to think twice before separating themselves with more teams and more revenue in their "gated communities."
Kevin Warren, commissioner of the Big Ten, responded to Phillips and other critics Tuesday morning during his opening speech at Big Ten media day at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis.
Stop thinking like Sears, Roebuck and Co. Be energized by change. Think boldly. Be aggressive.
Warren said when he was a student at Notre Dame Law School in the late 1980s, he often drove from South Bend, Indiana, to Chicago along the southern shore of Lake Michigan. One of the highlights of the drive was the opportunity to admire the Chicago skyline.
The building that sparkled higher above the crowd was the 108-story Sears Tower. It was the headquarters for Sears and Roebuck, the iconic national retailer. Every fall, the arrival of the Sears & Roebuck catalogue signaled the beginning of Christmas shopping.
Once America's largest retailer, Sears emerged from bankruptcy in 2018 with 23 stores. Its headquarters moved to the Chicago suburbs. The landmark downtown Chicago building was renamed the Willis Tower, the eighth-largest building in the world.
"I don't want to be Sears and Roebuck," Warren said.
Translation: The focus of the Big Ten will remain on chasing the SEC, not extending a helping hand to the ACC, Big 12 or Pac-12.
Full speed ahead. This is business competition, not an intramural friendly.
As announced last month, USC and UCLA will roar into the league in 2024, lifting the Big Ten in position to be featured in the nation's three largest media markets: New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Only the professional leagues can match that.
Warren noted that outside of its traditional Midwestern footprint, the largest concentration of the Big Ten's 7 million living alumni were in the Los Angeles area.
Warren said that he expected the league's next TV rights deal to be finalized soon but he would not comment on reports that every Big Ten school will earn around $100 million from that contract. He did say that USC and UCLA will enter the league as full members, which means they'll share in all the cash.
Tying his comments to the Sears, Roebuck theme, Warren said that it was more important that the league's media partners were able to deliver content to fans from the "ages of 5 to 105," and to "deliver content in ways it has never been delivered before."
He's in favor of expanding the four-team college playoff but Warren wants multiple media partners to be involved in televising the event to increase competition.
Is the league finished with 16 teams?
Warren managed the impossible task of keeping the negotiations with USC and UCLA secret in an age when social media makes keeping any secret impossible. So there was no mention of Notre Dame, Oregon, Washington, North Carolina or any other program that would allow the conference to expand its footprint.
Warren did not have to mention any names. His talking points included repeated use of the words "bold," "powerful," "strength," and "aggressiveness." Those sounded like words of a guy who'd be thrilled to administer the first 20-team super-conference.
"We will not expand just to expand," Warren said. "It will be strategic and add future value to our conferences. ... We're in a stage of probably a five-year period of change."
Of course, the last piece of the Big Ten's future is the piece that Warren did not address: winning championships in the two sports that matter most: college football and men's college basketball.
The league has famously whiffed in the men's basketball tournament since Tom Izzo scored with Michigan State in 2000. It's tough to keep calling yourself the best basketball league in the nation when a team from your league never wins the final game of the season.
And in football, the Big Ten continues to chase the SEC. Remember who made the first move to 16 teams in expansion. That was the SEC, when it grabbed Texas and Oklahoma a year ago.
The Big Ten's move into USC and UCLA was certainly bold and powerful. But it was reactive.
And if you're keeping score in college football, the Big Ten has won the national playoff once in eight seasons when Urban Meyer and Ohio State scored in the 2014 season.
The SEC has won five of the eight playoff titles, including the last three, which have been taken by three different programs (Georgia, Alabama and LSU).
In head to head football games over the last five seasons, the SEC has gone 13-9 against the Big Ten with an average margin of victory in those games of 16.1.
Like everybody else, the Big Ten has work to do to avoid becoming the next Sears Roebuck.
